New hope for historic Wigan borough farmhouse as estate plans are unveiled

The farmhouse at Garrett Hall

The premises at Garrett Hall in Tyldesley, which is Grade-II listed, would be refurbished as part of the proposal which would see the other farm buildings demolished.

A further six flats and 33 terraced and detached houses would also be built on the land off Garrett Hall Lane, ranging from one to five bedrooms in size.

However, none of the new homes would be classed as affordable housing.

Planning consultants Turley have also said the proposed development ‘cannot viably support’ the provision of any financial contributions to Wigan council.

A planning application for the scheme was submitted by developers Redrow Homes Lancashire and Peel L&P Developments Ltd earlier this summer.

Redrow is also responsible for the 351 homes being built in Mosley Common.

Karl Longworth, land director at Redrow Lancashire, said the new Bridgewater View development, which neighbours the Garrett Hall site, has been ‘popular’.

He said: “The new application is for 39 homes as well as facilitating the conversion of the Grade II listed Garrett Hall into three properties.

“We’re pleased to be working with Peel L&P to restore this former farmhouse into new homes.

“The new proposals would provide additional high quality homes in an area close to Manchester which has proved popular with both commuters and those looking for a new lifestyle close to open green spaces.”

Planning permission for a residential development on the wider site was first approved in 2014 and this was followed by a series of revised applications.

Redrow Homes secured planning permission for 245 homes on the north eastern part of the site in 2016 and later increased the total to 248 homes.

The developer was then granted permission for 102 homes on the northern part of the site in February 2020 as part of plans to extend Bridgewater View.

Eccleston Homes was also granted planning permission in 2019 for 117 homes on the southern section of the site which is located below Honksford Brook.

The latest proposal for 42 homes relates to the land around the farmhouse.

Garrett Hall, which is a timber-framed house set over two storeys, dates back to the 16th or 17th century and served as the seat of the Tyldesley family.

The farmhouse which stands today has been subject to ‘extensive alteration’ over the years and was developed over a number of phases and is likely to have been reduced in scale from its original form as a grand manor house.

The building is now in "poor condition", according to a heritage assessment.

A financial viability appraisal submitted as part of the application argues that the development is unable to support the provision of affordable housing or the payment of any financial contributions, according to a planning statement.

It said: “The appraisal confirms that the development is at the ‘very limit of viability’ with no affordable housing or financial contributions.

“The position is worsened when the effects of Covid-19 on the market are applied; these are expected to result in a deterioration in viability.”