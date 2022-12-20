This three-storey “Foyer facility” – accommodation for young people between 16 and 25 at risk of homelessness – would replace the former home of Heaton’s Bakery off Boundary Street.

Just a short walk from the heart of the town centre off Warrington Road, the apartment building would provide communal and training space “to encourage social interaction and to deliver key training courses to the residents”, according to developers. Your Housing Group, which runs numerous other social housing developments like this, said this would allow young people to live independently while being close enough to lines of support if needed.

Artist impression of the entrance of the proposed 38-home apartment block young people off Boundary Street, Wigan

Plans include teaching and studio facilities, a training kitchen, a meeting space, breakout space, a laundry room, a residents lounge, an indoor and outdoor gym and recreational space outside.

“Foyers provide quality accommodation with support in accessing learning, training and employment opportunities for young people aged between 16 and 25,” a design and access statement read. “They provide opportunities for personal development and other services that enable young people to reconnect with learning, increase their employability, improve their health and wellbeing, and develop leadership potential.

“Staff are always on hand to provide young people with the best chance for them to thrive.YHG Currently has four foyers across the North West in Wigan, Warrington, St Helens and Chester.

“The proposed new development will replace the current foyer in Wigan town centre (part of the Coops building on Dorning Street), which has provided a safe and inspiring place to live and learn for more than 500 young people over 20 years. As there is growing need this new development will help us to elevate the foyer’s future.”

Artist impression of the interior of the proposed 38-home apartment block young people off Boundary Street, Wigan.

Your Housing Group highlighted that early consultations with neighbours have received a “positive response”. Their planning statement claimed one neighbour was ‘very supportive’ and had ‘personal interest’ in the proposals.

The artwork shows the premises close to the canal and also an airy reception area.

An application for full planning permission has been received by Wigan Council but no decision has been made.

