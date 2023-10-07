New lights, solar panels and heating system as work starts to make Wigan library 'green'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A host of environmentally friendly measures are being introduced at Shevington Library as part of Wigan Council’s efforts to reach net-zero carbon by 2038.

These include the installation of solar panels, energy efficient lighting and a new heating system at the building on Gathurst Lane.

Council chiefs hope that as well as helping the environment, the changes will reduce the cost of energy spent at the library.

It is now shut for two weeks from Monday and library users are being encouraged to visit other branches while work takes place.

Coun Paul Prescott, cabinet portfolio holder for environmental services, said: “I am really looking forward to these works getting under way at Shevington Library.

“As a council we have declared a climate emergency and we are working towards net zero carbon by 2038. Decarbonisation schemes such as this all contribute towards carbon emissions reductions and our goal of net zero.

“By installing solar panels, energy efficient LED lighting and a sustainable heating system using an air source heat pump, we are set to save money on energy bills, reduce our carbon footprint and update and upgrade a well-loved community library.

“I’d like to say a huge thank you to the library users and the wider community for their patience. The library was to be closed for approximately two weeks from Monday, October 2 for the internal works, then will reopen while the external works take place.”

The council declared a climate emergency in 2019 and committed to taking urgent environmental action.

At the time, town hall bosses said they would work towards the authority becoming carbon neutral by 2038, with measures including promoting a move to a circular economy, recycling 65 per cent of municipal waste by 2035 and targeting a reduction in the amount of waste produced overall.

Air quality was a priority, with money spent on walking and cycling infrastructure across the borough.