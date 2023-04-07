News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago 12 year-old arrested on suspicion of murder after woman hit by car
34 minutes ago Good Friday Agreement - what is it?
12 hours ago Wife of Sex Pistols star John Lydon dies
14 hours ago WhatsApp is making a major change to voice notes
15 hours ago David Dickinson to ‘quit’ Dickinson’s Real Deal after 16 years
16 hours ago Covid vaccine now offered to young clinically vulnerable children

New Wigan pet crematorium could cause “psychological distress” and “horrific odours” say objectors

A new pet crematorium could cause “psychological distress” and “horrific odours” if it gets the green light, objectors have claimed.

By George Lythgoe
Published 7th Apr 2023, 07:25 BST- 2 min read
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 07:25 BST

Plans have been proposed for a crematorium and two cremators on the Chanters Industrial Estate, in Atherton.

However the application has attracted a number of objections, submmited by Natasha Frazer-Ormrod, from people living in the area around Arley Way – where the site is based.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Issues raised include a lack of notice, foul smells and emotional distress.

An artist's impression of what the pet crematorium would look likeAn artist's impression of what the pet crematorium would look like
An artist's impression of what the pet crematorium would look like
Most Popular

READ MORE: Sentencing delayed for 29-year-old who brutally assaulted a woman

One objector said: “I am concerned with regards to the close proximity to my house, and the smell this business will generate.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“This will lead to psychological distress, knowing that the smell is due to the cremation from the death of a pet.

“The tip is bad enough and is not monitored by the environmental agency.”

General view of Unit One, Swan Island, Arley Way, Chanters Industrial Estate, Atherton: where a pet crematorium could be establishedGeneral view of Unit One, Swan Island, Arley Way, Chanters Industrial Estate, Atherton: where a pet crematorium could be established
General view of Unit One, Swan Island, Arley Way, Chanters Industrial Estate, Atherton: where a pet crematorium could be established

Another said: “To open another business in the area which will create more pollution, noise and traffic is highly irresponsible and will drive local residents out of the area!”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Several other residents believe the proximity to Fred Longworth High School, botanical gardens and a care home means this is the wrong place for veterinarians to use to cremate pets. Concerns over the transportation of “hazardous waste” were also raised.

If the site were to become operational, there would be eight to 10 cremations a day on average and dead animals would be stored in mortuary fridges before the burning, a design and access statement said. However “in the event of unforeseen circumstances some animals may be stored overnight”.

An officer’s report said: “The ashes will be returned to the veterinary practice (by delivery or collection) and will not be kept on site.

“Depending on how the business develops, there may be some capacity to facilitate members of the public delivering/collecting their pets to the unit for cremation, but there are no firm plans for this at the present time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The business would employ three people, but this could grow depending on business growth. The hours of operation of the use would be 8am to 6pm daily with cremations taking place between 9am and 5pm.”

Currently, the site is used for the sale and storage of cars and other vehicles. Due to the number of objections lodged to Wigan Council, the application will be reviewed by the planning committee on April 11 at Wigan Town Hall.

Both objectors and applicant will get a chance to have their say in the council chamber before a decision is made by the committee.

Wigan