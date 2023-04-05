Bloor Homes North West is seeking permission for the new development off Crab Tree Lane, Atherton, which would form the second phase of a 830-home plan which was given outline approval by Wigan Council in September 2020.

The developer is already in the process of bringing 120 homes to Bee Fold Lane – just next door to where this site would be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sketch of how the 830-home development for the south of Atherton could look

Despite a "green corridor” as well as a “meadow and wildflower grassland” being promised, locals have already made their voices heard.

A number of objections have been lodged following the submission of the plans on March 30 concerned about increased traffic and environmental damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This development will create massive issues with traffic congestion, air pollution and damage the local wildlife,” one objector wrote. “Crab Tree Lane and the roundabout on Hamilton Street cannot cope with the existing traffic, plus you’ll also have the additional traffic from the school.

“Please apply common sense over profit.”

Other objectors echoed these words with a central focus on Hamilton Street roundabout. However, the design and access statement from the overall masterplan states the main access point would be from Leigh Road, with secondary access coming from Bee Fold Lane and Crab Tree Lane.

It goes on to say that Bloor designed the plan “to accommodate the access capacity of roads into the site”. The final phase of this project would conclude with the 540 homes to be build off Leigh Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The vision is to create a neighbourhood of choice for Atherton, connecting to and complementing the existing town and its community,”the design and access statement said. The site has a dynamic topography and history, reflecting previous mining use.

“The site also has some visual and ecological interest and the setting is further enhanced with verdant tree and hedgerow planting. The proposals for the site aim to harness these unique assets and embrace the challenges the site offers in creating a memorable place to live and enjoy.

“We want to ‘raise the bar’ in terms of urban design quality, bringing all the qualities of best-practice to Atherton.”