Old council homes could make way for two new Wigan blocks of flats
If approved, the site that sits between Scot Lane and Robin Park Road in Worsley Hall, would contain 67 one-bedroom flats, five two-bedroom flats and two wheelchair accessible flats with one bedroom.
The proposal is to demolish the existing residential buildings, which are now partially vacant following fire damage.
One block would be three-storeys in height and the other would be four-storeys tall.
Land to the southeast of Logwood Place has been acquired by Wigan Council in anticipation of this application.
The current site has 54 homes within two three-storey blocks – so there will be an increase of 20 new social housing units if the plans are given the go ahead.
A total of 45 parking spaces have been proposed as well as electric charging points.
Planning documents read: “The proposal is for the delivery of a good quality, residential development of one and two-bedroom affordable rent apartments to replace unsuitable and life-expired existing accommodation on the site and meet identified local needs.
“The new proposals will provide new purpose-built flats, to modern space standards.”
This site has been identified to help address the need for social housing for rent in the borough by providing “high quality replacement accommodation”.
Consultation on the plans are set to close at the end of November with a decision expected to come from planning committee members in February 2024.