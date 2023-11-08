Eyesore old council homes in Wigan that have been ravaged by fire damage could be replaced with two new apartment blocks with 74 flats.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

If approved, the site that sits between Scot Lane and Robin Park Road in Worsley Hall, would contain 67 one-bedroom flats, five two-bedroom flats and two wheelchair accessible flats with one bedroom.

The proposal is to demolish the existing residential buildings, which are now partially vacant following fire damage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Homes in Logwood Place, Worsley Hall, was hit by fire several years ago. This is the proposed replacement

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One block would be three-storeys in height and the other would be four-storeys tall.

Land to the southeast of Logwood Place has been acquired by Wigan Council in anticipation of this application.

The current site has 54 homes within two three-storey blocks – so there will be an increase of 20 new social housing units if the plans are given the go ahead.

A total of 45 parking spaces have been proposed as well as electric charging points.

CGI of how the new apartment block at Logwood Place, Worsley Hall could look

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planning documents read: “The proposal is for the delivery of a good quality, residential development of one and two-bedroom affordable rent apartments to replace unsuitable and life-expired existing accommodation on the site and meet identified local needs.

“The new proposals will provide new purpose-built flats, to modern space standards.”

This site has been identified to help address the need for social housing for rent in the borough by providing “high quality replacement accommodation”.