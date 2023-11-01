Only a handful of Wigan homes to receive treatment for damp and mould issues after £15m funding released

Up to 12,825 homes are to be treated for mould and damp problems across Greater Manchester following the release of government funding.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

But only 19 of them will be in Wigan.

In June, the secretary of state for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Michael Gove gave Greater Manchester Combined Authority £15m to tackle damp and mould health hazards.

This came in the wake of two-year-old Awaab Ishak’s death in Rochdale, who died in December 2020 as a result of exposure to mould in his home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mould and damp in a Wigan home

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This money was distributed among 17 housing associations across the city region in order to deal with high risk damp and mould issues as well as preventative works.

Housing providers across Greater Manchester were invited to bid for a share of the Social Housing Quality Fund on the condition that they match the funding by 25 per cent.

Different levels of funding were available depending on the severity of any problems and the improvements being proposed.

The highest proportion of funds went to the boroughs of Rochdale, Salford and Manchester. All the work must be completed before March 31, 2024, Greater Manchester Planning and Housing Commission were told at their latest meeting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cases of damp and mould were divided into six bands, with Bands 1 and 2 being the most severe and the highest risk to health and safety. Across Greater Manchester, a total of 109 and 1,387 homes were categorised as Band 1 and 2 respectively.

The speed of this process, which started in June 2023, was described as “vital” by Coun Gavin White, executive member for housing and development at Manchester Council.

This is yet another legacy left following the tragic death of the toddler Awaab Ishak – after Awaab’s Law becoming a reality back in July.

The new law sets strict timelines in which damp and mould, and other health and safety hazards, must be inspected and repaired by landlords.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The list of each Greater Manchester borough and how many houses they received funding to tackle damp and mould issues:

Bolton: 934

Bury: 561

Manchester: 2,167

Oldham: 738

Rochdale: 4,307

Salford: 2,886

Stockport: 438

Tameside: 83

Trafford: 458

Wigan: 19

The list of housing associations, the number of homes they plan to treated, and the amount of grant funding they were given:

Bolton at Home: 934 homes, £2,263,700 in funding

FCHO: 541 homes, £480,679 in funding

ForHousing: 250 homes, £250,000 in funding

Great Places: 130 homes, £570,990 in funding

Irwell Valley Housing: 990 homes, £757,577 in funding

MSV Housing Group: 267 homes, £475,333 in funding

One Manchester: 434 homes, £2,950,117 in funding

Onward Homes: 250 homes, £526,500 in funding

Places for People: 222 homes, £376,491 in funding

Rochdale Boroughwide Housing: 3,721 homes, £1,846,843 in funding

Salix Homes: 2,349 homes, £679,683 in funding

Six Town Housing: 166 homes, £520,607 in funding

Southway Housing Trust: 557 homes, £253,156 in funding

Stockport Homes: 45 homes, £168,355 in funding

The Guinness Partnership 1,100 homes, £1,267,163 in funding

The Riverside Group: 234 homes, £899,587 in funding