A former Wigan care home would be razed and replaced by 11 apartments for the over-55s if Wigan Council approves new plans.

Standish-based older people care provider Millennium Care has applied for planning permission to build the one and two-bed units, called Wilfrid’s, at 209 Wigan Road in Standish.

Windsor House closed last year and the company says the development would also include two sleepover suites for visiting relatives.

The company, which also runs dementia care facilities on Chorley Road, said: “Our vision is to make a meaningful contribution to the perception of what it means to age well in Standish and Wigan.

The former Standish care home on Wigan Road

“Accompanied by our Standish Care Village, Wilfrid’s seeks to work in tandem with an established care provider and offering where needed, a continuity of care providing peace of mind and reassurance of being part of a wider community.”

The application reads: “Millennium has been working with an award-winning landscape architect to create a scheme that positively enhances the biodiversity of the site which will have strong botanical influences.

"The design of the scheme has been leant on and influenced by academic-backed design research to ensure that those who live in the community do so with independence to provide a home for life through any physical and cognitive ailments.

"By ensuring the design has therapeutic benefits, Wilfred’s seeks to harness the power of intelligent architecture and the positive role and impact it has in supporting people to age vibrantly in their later years.”

Millennium Care is hosting a consultation event on the plans on Friday March 28 at Standish Methodist Church from 3pm to 5pm and is asking for feedback on its website.