Plans have been submitted to convert part of the former Atherton Library building into 12 apartments.

Applicant David Cassidy, of Atherton Properties Ltd, has issued “prior notification" of the intention to carry out the change of use of the building on York Street.

The application includes two disabled bays and a large secure cycle facility on the site.

Exterior of former Atherton Library building

Some public comments have been posted on the Wigan planning portal website.

One said: “People need to stop objecting. This building needs to be sorted once and for all.

“I live directly in front I am sick of looking at it. Construction work will obviously cause dust but people need to stop being petty and let this go ahea.

“I’m all for it as long as its not an HMO [house of multiple occupation] and the residents who will be living in it are responsible and respectful.”

Another complained of ‘insufficient parking. They went on: “The area surrounding the former library already suffers from a severe lack of parking spaces.

“Adding 12 new apartments will exacerbate this issue, leading to even fewer available spots for current residents and visitors.

“This will result in increased parking difficulties and inconvenience for everyone in the community.”

They also said the apartments would increase the volume of traffic in an ‘already congested area’, adding: “This will not only cause further delays and inconvenience for local residents but also pose safety risks, particularly during peak hours when the streets are busiest.”

The premises have been unused since 2018 and early last year plans to turn them into a 48-bed development, dubbed by some as an “open prison” were scrapped.

The 11,000ft sq building was heralded as a super-modern, state-of-the-art public space when it was built in 1905.

Lit by electricity and featuring a combined central heating and ventilation system, and was designed by Bolton’s oldest architectural practice, Bradshaw Gass & Hope, which went on to create Manchester’s Royal Exchange and UMIST.

However, it has stood abandoned since the library service relocated. Before the pandemic hit it was proposed that the buildings be occupied by local community groups but the plans never got off the ground.