These “energy-efficient” properties for private rent have been proposed by Peel L&P to “help meet local housing needs and improve the quality of housing in the area”, the developer claims.

Homebuilder Northstone, a subsidiary of Peel L&P, is inviting residents to have their say on plans for their “new sustainable community” on the land west of Stothert Street in Atherton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

An artist's impression of what the Northstone/Peel L&P 110-home development off Stothert Street, Atherton, would look like

The vision for the site that would sit behind the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association building is to immerse this within nearby green space rich in biodiversity and with public pedestrian and cycle routes.

According to Northstone, one to three-bed homes, bungalows and apartments would feature energy-saving technologies and triple-glazed windows to reduce fuel bills and would be available through a new North-West build-to-rent company Letta.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bernadette Barry at Northstone, said: “These are some of the first homes to be built specifically for private rent through Letta and we’re excited to start discussions with local people in Atherton to develop our plans further to meet local housing needs.

“The UK’s housing crisis is not improving and with an increase in demand for rented properties, these homes will offer a better quality of living which we believe is more than just bricks and mortar and about the well-connected communities surrounded by nature and sustainable travel options that we’re trying to create.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Renters will also have the added reassurance that the homes are being managed by a trusted housing company and we’d encourage people to give us their feedback and share their views on the consultation website before plans are submitted to Wigan Council.”