Plans to reopen Tyldesley Library, on Stanley Street, have been announced by Wigan Council following a public consultation earlier this year.

It means services currently being offered at the nearby town hall building will return to the library site.

Coun Nazia Rehman, council cabinet portfolio holder for resources, said: “We know how important our libraries are to our residents and their crucial role within our communities. We certainly welcome this plan to restore services to the library building, a move that reflects the feedback we received from residents and Friends of Tyldesley Library.”

Tyldesley Library

Advertisement Hide Ad

The library did not reopen following the Covid-19 lockdown last year due to essential repairs being required. Meanhwile library facilities have been provided at the town hall.

A consultation that included the option of permanently relocating library facilities to the town hall ended in July.

With the results from the consultation contributing to the decision – along with other financial and maintenance considerations - a funding package of £1.5m first earmarked for refurbishment of the town hall will now be transferred to the library building.

The cash injection will help to provide essential repairs to the Stanley Street premises so they can reopen to the public, supporting the town’s Heritage Action Zone project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Options for the town hall buildin, on Elliott Street, will be considered by the council’s cabinet later this year.

Friends of Tyldesley Library said they would like to thank the local community for their support in its campaign to keep Tyldesley Library at Stanley Street.

A spokesperson said: “We have had overwhelming support for our campaign including our petition which reached 1,530 signatures, without the community support we wouldn't have been able to achieve this positive outcome.

“We would also like to thank James Grundy MP for the Leigh constituency for his continued support for our campaign. We look forward to working with the council in the future in the refurbishment works making the building a bright and modern library but keeping the traditions and rich history the building has.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Chris Ready, cabinet portfolio holder for communities, said: “Our priority throughout this process has been to ensure that library facilities have remained available to residents in Tyldesley.

“We believe this long-term plan for the library will be well-received and we look forward to seeing the plans progress in the coming months.”