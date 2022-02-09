Plans unveiled for improvement work at Wigan's historic Haigh Hall

A listed building application will be put forward asking for permission to make repairs to the roof, windows, doors and stonework, helping to bring the hall back to its former glory.

It will be the first major step to physically improve the historic building since it was returned to Wigan Council’s control last year.

Coun Chris Ready, cabinet member for leisure and culture at the council, said: “This is a significant milestone in the hall’s restoration journey and demonstrates our commitment to protecting this important asset for the people of the borough.

“Our officers have been busy working behind the scenes to get this project off the ground and this is the first of many exciting plans we have lined up for the hall and wider woodland park.”

If the listed building application is approved, the procurement process for contractors will start this spring, with work expected to begin in winter.

The historic hall had been used as a hotel in recent years, but the operator was forced to leave after a High Court battle.

The council wasted no time in getting to work after receiving the keys, with new benches installed outside the hall and a clean-up.

A bus service from Wigan town centre to Haigh Hall was introduced as a pilot project and there was a Santa train over Christmas, which took families around the park.

Artists Al and Al were appointed to look at what should happen to the building now and they held a consultation in the autumn to find out what people would like to see there.

More than 700 people went to the hall to share their memories and talk about their hopes for its future.

Among the most popular suggestions were a restaurant, cultural attractions and a wedding venue.

Al and Al are now working with the council to draw up plans for the building and hope to reveal them soon.

Wiganers will be invited to have their say on the proposals, before they are finalised.

The pair will also put together an archive related to the hall from all the stories and photographs they have collected.