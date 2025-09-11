Political Opinion: Paul Martin launches campaign to clean up Wigan's streets and transform Wigan Wallgate

“As a regular early morning commuter using Wigan Wallgate station, I see on a daily basis the filthy state of the streets in Wigan. The Labour Council needs to do more to clean up the streets of Wigan,” said Paul Martin

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Martin, Local Conservative Candidate for the upcoming Wigan Central By Election on 2nd October, has unveiled a comprehensive campaign to address longstanding concerns over the state of cleanliness in Wigan’s streets, with a particular focus on Wigan Wallgate station and the Town Centre.

“As a regular early morning commuter using Wigan Wallgate station, I see on a daily basis the filthy state of the streets in Wigan. The Labour Council needs to do more to clean up the streets of Wigan,” said Paul Martin

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul notes that Wigan Wallgate is not just a transport hub, but the first impression for those arriving in the town, whether by public transport or car. “The impression and image it gives to people when they arrive doesn’t bear thinking about. I have lost count of the people who have complained to me about the state of the Town Centre and how ashamed they are of what has happened,” he said.

Paul Martin - with the rubbish that is constantly being dumped on Wigan Wallgate.

A central pillar of Paul’s campaign is his pledge to clean up rubbish in the Town Centre and make Wigan Wallgate a welcoming gateway for all. He attributes the current situation to decades of Labour Council leadership, stating, “This has arisen thanks to the policies of this Labour Council who have controlled Wigan Council for decades. This by election is an opportunity for people to show that enough is enough and they want change. That change can only be achieved by electing me as their local Councillor in this By Election.”

Over the past several years, Paul has maintained extensive communication with the Wigan Town Centre manager regarding the ongoing problems of fly tipping and litter at Wallgate. His efforts include reporting incidents, proposing new waste management strategies, and advocating for increased enforcement. Paul’s commitment also extends to helping rough sleepers off the streets, addressing the root causes of some social and environmental challenges.

Paul’s plan for a cleaner Wigan includes:

Increased street cleaning, particularly in high-traffic and high-visibility areas such as Wigan Wallgate and the Town Centre.

Stronger enforcement against fly tipping, with enhanced surveillance and increased penalties.

Community engagement initiatives to instil pride and responsibility in maintaining public spaces.

Support for rough sleepers through partnerships with local charities and services.

Greater accountability and transparency, with clear benchmarks and regular progress reporting.

Paul calls on the Council to put in measures now to help solve the problem. While acknowledging that cleaning up Wigan is a challenge that cannot be solved overnight, he maintains that persistent advocacy, practical solutions, and a willingness to listen and act are essential.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This-by election is a chance for Wigan to renew its sense of pride and ownership in its public spaces. A cleaner Wigan Wallgate is not only about appearances; it is about community, wellbeing, and the future we wish to shape together,” Paul concluded.