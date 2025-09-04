Political opinion: Paul Martin selected as Conservative candidate for Wigan Central by election

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Paul Martin has been selected as the Local Conservative Candidate for the Wigan Central By Election which will be held on 2nd October 2025. Launching his campaign Paul said “It is a great honour to have been selected as the Local Conservative Candidate for the Wigan Central Ward. I know from speaking to local residents how disappointed and let down they feel by this Labour Council.

This is a contributed party political press release. This website and its associated newspapers support no political party and it does not necessarily reflect our views. We consider contributed releases from all lawful parties as part of the vibrant debate in the run-up to the by-election and would encourage all candidates to use this platform to positively explain their vision and policies for their local communities.

Paul added "It is deeply concerning how the Labour administration has allowed the Town Centre to decline. The Market Hall has suffered, shoppers have been driven away, and residents now prefer shopping in neighbouring towns across the North West. Many have shared that they no longer feel welcome in their own Town Centre. This decline must be reversed."

Launching his campaign Paul has confirmed that his Priorities for Wigan are:

Paul Martin Launching is Local Election Campaign Wigan Central By Election

Restoring pride in Wigan Town Centre – let’s fly the Union Flag throughout the Town Centre

Cleaning up rubbish from the Town Centre

Repairing potholes

Cracking down on crime and anti-social behaviour

Oppose planning applications to create HMO’s

Make Wallgate the gateway to Wigan

Paul has already had extensive communication with the Wigan Town Centre manager over the state of Wallgate and the constant fly tipping and rubbish that is strewn on Wallgate everyday.

Paul added “ I have spoken to many local people, and the consensus is clear: Labour has taken the community for granted for far too long. Wigan Central deserves a Councillor who will truly represent residents and stand up to the Labour-controlled Council.

Although this by-election won’t change which party controls the Council, it gives people the chance to send a powerful message. Labour must not take our community for granted any longer—they need to hear your concerns. Let this election be a referendum on Labour’s record in Wigan.

I pledge to always put the needs of Wigan above party politics. Together, we can make Wigan great again. If people want change then they need to vote for it and only the Conservatives can beat Labour in Wigan Central.”

