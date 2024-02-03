Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The contract, which is set to commence in early February 2024, involves the transportation and processing of mixed food and garden waste.

It is estimated the contract will facilitate the return of approximately 9,000 tonnes of compost per year back into the network, playing an important part in Wigan Council’s sustainability and environmental conservation efforts.

It will span an initial term of three years, with options for extensions for two periods of two years and one year respectively.

Wastewise's in-vessel composting facility

Under this new agreement, Wastewise will be responsible for collecting and processing approximately 28,000 tonnes of organic waste each year at its state-of-the-art in-vessel composting (IVC) facility in Crewe.

The award of the contract, valued at £1.2 million per year, is an endorsement of Wastewise’s commitment to excellence, customer service, competitiveness and consistency.

Bob Wilkes, managing director of Wastewise, said: “Since the completion of our Crewe facility, focusing on this tender has been a key objective for us, so we are delighted to have been awarded the contract. It is a natural fit for the site, especially considering its existing role in handling much of the organic waste from the neighbouring Greater Manchester Combined Authority.

“We very much look forward to working with the team at Wigan Council, providing them with a waste management solution that is both environmentally sustainable and offers excellent value for money.”

The Crewe IVC facility, which is a cornerstone of Wastewise’s operations, has quickly become a vital centre for local authority organics waste processing in the North West since it commenced operations in 2019.

It utilises the industry-leading GICOM in-vessel composting system, along with outdoor aerated static composting and screening operations.

This advanced infrastructure not only meets rigorous industry standards, but also provides a safe and economically viable approach to co-mingled organic waste recycling.

Capable of handling up to 90,000 tonnes of food and garden waste annually, the facility exemplifies Wastewise's proficiency in managing large-scale local authority waste management contracts.

Paul Barton, director for environment at Wigan Council, said: “This contract will ensure that food and garden waste from our borough is treated in a sustainable way; composted and going back into the cycle of food production, along with other exciting uses.

“By helping our residents to recycle as effectively as possible and ensuring that recycling is processed well here in the North West, we are able to do our part for the planet while also achieving good value for money for our taxpayers through this competitive contract.”

More than 95 per cent of the waste processed at the Crewe IVC facility is recycled into BSI PAS 100 certified compost.

This high-quality peat replacement compost is then used in various sectors, including horticulture, agriculture and landscaping.