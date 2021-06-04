Residential unit for adults with special needs planned for borough

A home for adults with special needs in the borough could soon be on its way if new plans get the green light.

Applicant Siraan Khawaja wants to turn a six-bedroom house in James Street in Tyldesley, into a residential home.

The provider, Rizia Mosque Muslim Welfare Association, would run the facility for adults with learning disabilities and autism and associated needs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The building at the centre of the application

Agents DS 7 Studio said: “All staff are passionate and skilled in working with adults with learning disabilities and associated conditions such as autism.

“It is our operational practice to support staff in achieving professional qualifications such the QFC in the relevant care and support pathway.

“The design is intended to be used as a residential home provider for adults with learning disabilities, autistic disorders, and associated needs.

“The design aims to be functional and practical for the intended users of the building.”

The home consists of a lounge, dining room, kitchen, and utility room, while there is a back garden.

There is space for parking at the front of the house and all rooms are ensuite and the home has a shower room.

Staff will work seven days a week, with the daytime shift being 8am to 3pm and nighttime 3pm to 10pm. A registered manager will also work 9am to 5pm during the weekdays.

As well as the manager, there will be four staff and one deputy on shift, the agents said.

They said: “Our residential care home will provide a person-centred service which will place the service user as a citizen and as a member of our local community, at the centre of the care planning process to deliver outcomes which have a real meaning to them as our resident.

“We therefore have a firm belief in supporting all our residents, to have a strong sense of individuality and freedom, thereby ensuring a great deal of flexibility and personal choice within their care and support service. “

They added: “The service is therefore bespoke to the needs and preferences of the resident delivered within a holistic model of service delivery supported by the principles of the inalienability of the human rights of the individual resident concerned.”