Here is a list of all the most significant roadworks that are going to be affecting Wigan motorists in the coming weeks due to closures on particular borough streets.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Road closures

East Lancashire Road, Golborne will be closed Westbound from Golborne Island on September 19 for a period of three nights between the hours of 8pm and 6am only.

Wallgate, Wigan will be closed at the Railway Bridge on September 30 to October 4 between the hours of 10pm and 5am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan Council is asking motorists to be aware of roadworks and plan diversions

Bryn Road South, Ashton, will be closed outside House Number 45 on October 3 between the hours of noon and 3pm.

Warrington Road, Wigan, will be closed at the railway bridge on October5 for one night between the hours of 10pm and 6am.

Lowton Road, Golborne, will be closed outside House Number 57 on October 24 between the hours of 9.30am and 2.30pm.

Winstanley Road, Ashton, will be closed on November 15 between the hours of 9.30am and 3.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Church Lane, Lowton, will be closed at its junction with Newton Road on November 17 between the hours of 9am and 3pm.

Resurfacing Schemes

Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, will be closed from its junction with Richmond Hill to its junction with Smethurst Road on Sunday September 15 between the hours of 8am and 5pm.

B5238 Whelley, Wigan, will be closed from its junction with Great Acre to its junction with Plantation Gates on consecutive Sundays September, 15, 22 and 29 plus October 6, between the hours of 8am and 7pm.

Ormskirk Road, Wigan, will be closed from outside House Number 526 to its junction with Ellesmere Road on consecutive Sundays on September 22 and 29 between the hours of 8am and 5pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stadium Way, Wigan, will be closed from its junction with Scot Lane to the Adoption Limit from October 7 to 9 between the hours of 10pm and 5am only.

Wigan Lane, Wigan, will be closed from its junction with Springfield Street to its junction with Penson Street on consecutive Sundays on October 13 and 20 between the hours of 8am and 5pm.

Pepper Lane, Standish, will be closed from its junction with Preston Road to its junction with Almond Green Avenue on consecutive Sundays on October 13 and 20 between the hours of 7am and 7pm.

Bridge Street, Hindle,y will be closed from its junction with Market Street to its junction with Castle Hill Road on consecutive Sundays on October 27 and November 3 between the hours of 8am and 5pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Almond Brook Road, Standish, will be closed from its junction with Beacon View to outside House Number 164 on consecutive Sundays on November 17 and 24 between the hours of 8am and 5pm.

There are two other major schemes that should be mentioned.

Network Rail’s electrification of the railway, which started in April, is continuing to affect traffic on Ince Green Lane at Ince.

And Cadent will be replacing old gas pipes on Whelley next month which will require temporary two-way traffic signals from October 19 to 27.