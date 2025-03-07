Show your love for where you live

It’s nearly time for this year’s Great British Spring Clean.

Starting on 21 March and running to 6 April, this Keep Britain Tidy event encourages people around the country to show their love for where they live by helping to keep the places we all care about beautiful.

Since it launched in 2016, incredible litter heroes have pledge to pick more than four million bags of litter during the Great British Spring Clean - the nation’s biggest mass-action environmental campaign.

Litter doesn’t just make our streets, neighbourhoods, parks and communities look messy and unsightly, damaging civic pride- it can have a real impact on our environment.

From harming and even killing local wildlife like birds and hedgehogs, to it ending up in our local lakes, rivers and even out to sea, litter is very much damaging our natural world.

Through the Keep It Clean campaign, the Council has been working to raise awareness about the damage of litter on our environment, the importance of putting your rubbish in the bin, and celebrating the work of amazing litter pickers across our borough.

Are you ready to get involved this Great British Spring Clean?

We’re providing free litter picking kits, support and promotion for individuals, groups and community organising a litter pick in their area.

Just visit www.wigan.gov.uk/SpringClean and register your pick to get started.

If you don’t want to plan your own but fancy getting involved, no problem. Planned litter picks will be posted on the Council’s social media and everyone is invited to join in.

Litter picking can help you get your steps in, and you can meet new people or enjoy a calm private moment, while doing something great for our environment.

We’d love to see and share any photos of your amazing efforts- so please post them on social media with the hashtag #KeepItClean

Next week, on Tuesday 18 March it’s also Global Recycling Day.

Recycling is another really important thing we can all do as part of our daily lives to help our planet.

Recycling right helps to keep materials in the system to be used again and again, saving energy, money and making sure we throw away as little as possible.

Our crews can’t collect recycling bins that have wrong items in, as it can ruin a whole wagon load and could mean that it all has to be thrown away and not recycled.

There are some really common items that people get wrong, so keep an eye out for these next time you’re putting the bins out:

Greasy pizza boxes can’t go in your blue bin with the rest of the cardboard and paper. The grease spreads really easily and can ruin a whole wagon load.

Pet litter, poo and bedding can’t go in your green bin. This is just for food waste and waste from the garden like grass cuttings, small branches and weeds.

Recycling plastics is trickier than it seems, as there as so many different types. Items like yogurt pots and pop bottles can go in your brown bin. Plastic bags, food pouches, and hard plastics like washing up tubs or toys need to stay out.

Visit www.wigan.gov.uk/recycling for more information