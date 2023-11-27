Six new homes planned for Wigan suburb
A total of six new detached homes could be built in a community on the outskirts of Wigan town centre.
Plans put forward by Peter Dickinson Architects on behalf of Lesley Walker would see all the four-bedroom homes built off Wigan Road in New Springs.
Each home would have a minimum of three off-road car parking spaces.
The application will be considered by planners in the coming months.