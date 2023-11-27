News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Six new homes planned for Wigan suburb

A total of six new detached homes could be built in a community on the outskirts of Wigan town centre.
By George Lythgoe
Published 27th Nov 2023, 07:55 GMT
Updated 27th Nov 2023, 08:37 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Plans put forward by Peter Dickinson Architects on behalf of Lesley Walker would see all the four-bedroom homes built off Wigan Road in New Springs.

Each home would have a minimum of three off-road car parking spaces.

The application will be considered by planners in the coming months.

Related topics:Wigan