Solar panels plan for Wigan village library
Wigan Council has notified its planning department that it wants to put 36 solar panels on the roof of Shevington Library, on Gathurst Lane. Shevington.
An application has been submitted to establish if prior approval is needed for the scheme to go ahead.
The application form states: “The project is part funded by Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme helping the council to reduce carbon emissions and generate renewable energy working towards our net zero target of 2038.”
The council declared a climate emergency in 2019 and said it aspired to be carbon-neutral by 2038 or sooner.
Neighbours are being consulted on the proposal, with no objections made so far via the council’s website.
The planning department will then consider the application, with June 17 set as a target date for a decision to be made.
