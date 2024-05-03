Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wigan Council has notified its planning department that it wants to put 36 solar panels on the roof of Shevington Library, on Gathurst Lane. Shevington.

An application has been submitted to establish if prior approval is needed for the scheme to go ahead.

The application form states: “The project is part funded by Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme helping the council to reduce carbon emissions and generate renewable energy working towards our net zero target of 2038.”

Neighbours are being consulted on the proposal, with no objections made so far via the council’s website.