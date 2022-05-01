Son of Wigan rugby legend Shaun Edwards stands in local elections

The son of a Wigan rugby legend will be counting votes rather than tries in the upcoming local elections.

By Gaynor Clarke
Sunday, 1st May 2022, 4:55 am

For James Small-Edwards – whose parents are M People singer Heather Small and former Warrior Shaun Edwards – is standing as the Labour candidate in the Bayswater ward for London’s Westminster City Council.

His smart suits and red rosettes are a world away from the Cherry and White kit and rugby boots his famous father used to wear.

But in an interview with Metro, Shaun said his son was making a “noble journey” by trying to make a difference.

James said he had always been interested in politics and was inspired while volunteering at a food bank early in the coronavirus pandemic.

He told Metro: “‘The changes we were making were short-term. I realised the only way to make long-term changes in people’s lives is through politics.”

James Small-Edwards (in red) on the campaign trail
Shaun Edwards
