Special medals given to children to mark 150 years of Wigan Warriors
Pupils at five schools received mementoes to mark the 150th anniversary of Wigan Warriors.
By Gaynor Clarke
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Aspull, New Springs and Whelley councillors Chris Ready, Ron Conway and Laura Flynn designed medals to mark the milestone.
Coun Ready said: “We also spoke to all the children about lots of topics. The kids were brilliant, well behaved and very funny.
"We've done medals now for a few special events. The children told us they love to keep the medals and show all their friends.”