Special medals given to children to mark 150 years of Wigan Warriors

Pupils at five schools received mementoes to mark the 150th anniversary of Wigan Warriors.

By Gaynor Clarke
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Aspull, New Springs and Whelley councillors Chris Ready, Ron Conway and Laura Flynn designed medals to mark the milestone.

Coun Ready said: “We also spoke to all the children about lots of topics. The kids were brilliant, well behaved and very funny.

Councillors Chris Ready, Ron Conway and Laura Flynn hand out medals
"We've done medals now for a few special events. The children told us they love to keep the medals and show all their friends.”

The councillors gave the medals to pupils at five schools
