A planning application is due to be submitted for work inside Haigh Hall, marking the next milestone in the £50m regeneration of the historic building and surrounding woodland.

External work on the grade II*-listed building was completed earlier this year and scaffolding was removed.

Already people are flocking to Haigh Woodland Park, with more than 650,000 visitors so far this year and the busiest August on record.

Now, town hall bosses are moving onto the next step of their plans to turn the hall into “a nationally significant arts, culture and heritage destination”.

Coun Chris Ready outside Haigh Hall when the scaffolding was up

An application is due to be sent to Wigan Council’s planning department for permission to carry out work inside the building.

It will see a cafe with “quality, affordable food” on the ground floor, which will become a “higher end restaurant” on certain nights of the week but still be at an affordable price.

It will open up onto the terrace at the side of the hall and have access to a gift shop.

There will be two event spaces, with the possibility of a third, which can be used for weddings, conferences, celebrations and other events.

Inside Haigh Hall

The aim is for the building to be as flexible as possible, so there is potential for events to be held throughout, as well as space for a marquee outside.

Also on the ground floor will be an education suite, with two or three spaces.

The first floor has been earmarked for art galleries and offers a large area for different kinds of art.

There will also be art on display on the staircase, in the hospitality areas and perhaps even suspended from the glass dome in the hall.

The Snail on Me sculpture was recently unveiled at Haigh Woodland Park

Peter Hughes, operations manager at Haigh, said: “The cultural offer will be free. There may be the odd exhibition that comes as a touring exhibition with tickets, but generally speaking it will be free. People will come here to experience world-class artwork for free.”

There are plans for 10 bedrooms on the second floor, which will primarily be used by people attending events but could also be booked by diners at the restaurant.

On the roof will be a cafe-bar, with three-quarters of the terrace covered alongside outside seating, offering views across the borough.

The car park will be expanded and ANPR technology will be installed to speed up entry and exit.

There will also be landscaping around the hall and it is hoped the white lines painted on the driveway can be removed.

An energy centre will be created with ground source and air source heat pumps, to replace the oil which is currently used to power the hall.

Coun Chris Ready, the council’s cabinet member for communities and neighbourhoods, said: “We are trying to tick every box and it’s coming together. There will always be obstacles, because when you are dealing with something like this you will get that, but people love Haigh, people love what’s happening here and I don’t get one complaint about Haigh now, all I get is positive comments. That shows that people are excited.

"When the scaffolding came down, people were excited. They know what’s going to happen.”

He said Wigan MP and culture secretary Lisa Nandy was also following the progress.

Coun Ready said: “Lisa Nandy comes up here regularly at weekends. Under her culture brief, she is excited and has seen the scaffolding come down. She has watched the progress and it’s exciting for her.”

It is hoped a decision on the planning application will be made in early 2026, with work then expected to take two years to complete.

The main contractor is expected to be appointed in November or December, in a contract worth around £37m.

Outside the planning application, work is progressing in other parts of the regeneration project.

Sculpture Snail On Me was recently unveiled in the walled garden and formal garden Amphitheatre For a Tree opened earlier this year.

Large umbrellas are now in the courtyard to protect visitors from the elements, bought by the council, tenants and Friends of Haigh Hall.

In the search for a hospitality firm at the hall, soft market testing with chefs has already taken place and there will be open events at The Edge in the coming weeks, before the tender goes out in February.

HH Smith has been appointed as the contractor for the bothy yard and cottages and work is expected to start there in late October or early November.

Work at the Plantation Gates and lodges is due to be completed early next year, ready for them to open at Easter.

The north lodge will have an art installation, while the south lodge will be used for visitor engagement and have an accessible toilet.

There will be more toilets across the park as part of the development, with facilities at the hall, bothy yard and woodland hub, as well as those already available.

The council has also taken responsibility for maintaining all of the roads around Haigh, including those it does not own, to ensure they are up to scratch for the anticipated rise in visitor numbers.

Council leader Coun David Molyneux said: "It really is an exciting time over at Haigh and I couldn't be prouder to have seen many milestones being met over the summer months.

"Work continues to transform the hall and wider estate into a cultural destination for all, with plans for the bothy yard, Plantation Gates and lodges and woodland hub all taking shape.

"We couldn’t be at this point without the amazing funders who see and believe in our vision, as well as the fantastic contractors that have worked alongside us to deliver on this transformational project for the people of our borough."

Further work will include cleaning out the ornamental pond in the park and a cultural events programme.

Coun Ready praised staff working at Haigh and the volunteers, who have given more than 4,000 hours in the past 12 months.