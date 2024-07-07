Stunning views: The Galleries site from the sky before developers move in

By Charles Graham
Published 7th Jul 2024, 12:30 BST
Drone pictures of Wigan town centre show the former Galleries shopping centre site as developers prepare to transform it.

Over the last few months archaeologists have been excavating parts of the land in the hope of unearthing historical treasure, but it seems there have been few surprises.

And so contractors Galliford Try will soon be moving on the site to begin the process of creating a colossal new development, starting with a new market hall (after which the current one will be flattened).

The £135m project will include a 144-bedroom Hampton by Hilton Hotel, 464 homes and a multimedia centre with a cinema, 10-lane bowling alley and indoor mini-golf.

1. A blank canvas

.Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

2. The market hall itself will be demolished once a new site for traders has been completed elsewhere on the site

.Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

3. The underground car park has been retained for redevelopment

.Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

4. The view from New Market Street

.Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

