Over the last few months archaeologists have been excavating parts of the land in the hope of unearthing historical treasure, but it seems there have been few surprises.

And so contractors Galliford Try will soon be moving on the site to begin the process of creating a colossal new development, starting with a new market hall (after which the current one will be flattened).

The £135m project will include a 144-bedroom Hampton by Hilton Hotel, 464 homes and a multimedia centre with a cinema, 10-lane bowling alley and indoor mini-golf.

2 . The market hall itself will be demolished once a new site for traders has been completed elsewhere on the site .Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales

3 . The underground car park has been retained for redevelopment .Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales