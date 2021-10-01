Success in five-year battle for upgrade to Wigan play area

Celebrations at the park

A play area project at Bexhill Park, in Hindley Green, has been given the green light by cabinet member for communities Coun Chris Ready.

The ward councillor for the area, John Vickers, is delighted that the plans will go ahead after he submitted a motion to the local authority for the site to receive the cash it needed to be developed.

He said: “I was really pleased to get this result over the line, the work and patience of the community at Bexhill is a credit to Hindley Green, they are the people who have made this happen. I would also like to say a massive thanks to the leader of the council who listened and acted.”

The campaign for an upgrade had been going on for years, with a lot of work behind the scenes trying to free up funding.

All ward members were involved in trying to free up an impasse which saw the council locked in dispute with a housing developer over its contribution.

The park will now see the start of a complete revamp due to be completed by next April, with big events planned for when it is finished.

Park committee chairman John Nolan described the move as a “brilliant result”.

He said: “This is a real partnership approach with a positive result and I must say a massive thanks to everyone involved.”