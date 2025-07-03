More than 5,000 objections have been raised against plans to develop a Wigan community’s last area of green belt.

Land known as The Bell, where Latham House Farm stands between junction 26 of the M6 and Spring Road, in Kitt Green, has been named in the draft Local Plan for Wigan as an area for potential “high-quality” employment development.

But farming couple Jimmy and Gillian Morris, whose family has tended the land for more than 100 years and have Blackpool and St Anne’s donkeys wintering there, have no intention of budging.

The community has rallied round to show support by lodging their opposition to the plan with Wigan Council.

Campaigners highlight the number of objections lodged against plans for The Bell.

Mrs Morris said: “We have been door-to-door and asked people to make objections about the Local Plan and 5,153 is the number we raised. That included a petition, which had about 800 signatures, but most were emails and letters of objection.”

She highlighted the efforts of Latham Lane residents Catherine and Stephen Hitchen, who sat outside asking people who were passing to make objections, and Pemberton councillor Eileen Rigby, who helped with letters and delivered them to Wigan Town Hall.

Previous proposals to develop the site in 2016 led to 1,400 people objecting, but there has been even more opposition this time.

Mrs Morris said: “We are overwhelmed with how the community has pulled together. It’s been amazing. There have been flags and banners everywhere. We got 150 people walking all round Orrell with banners and signs.

"There has been really good community spirit. No one wants to lose the green space.”

The draft Local Plan sets a target of 16,527 new homes “in the right locations” by 2029, as well as new “high-quality employment sites” in the M6, A580 (East Lancs Road) and Wigan-Bolton growth corridors, with the aim of creating thousands of jobs.

On land near junction 26 of the M6, some 1.6m sq ft of employment space is put forward in the plan – believed to be a 140-lorry park and three mega warehouses.

The deadline for objections was Tuesday, June 24 and the views put forward will now be considered, before a new version of the plan is published.