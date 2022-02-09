Time running out for community groups improving safety in Wigan to apply for grants

Groups and organisations, including schools, have been able to bid for a share of the Community Safety Fund since last summer.

A small proportion of the fund remains available, with anyone considering a bid asked to do so as soon as possible.

Coun Kevin Anderson, the council's cabinet portfolio holder for police, crime and civil contingencies, said: “This fund is giving community groups within our borough the means to launch projects that are really making a difference.

Coun Kevin Anderson

“These projects have ranged from diversionary activities for young people to highlighting areas of concern and installing new safety measures.

“It really shows what a vital role our community groups play in bringing people together and making positive changes to help us all feel safe in the place where we live.”

Among the groups to benefit has been Happy Smiles CIC, which has worked with Ekhaya Empowerment and Everything Human Rights to deliver workshops to schools raising awareness of hate crime.

The sessions involve people with lived experience of hate crime providing children with the chance to see life from a different perspective.

Platt Bridge Community Boxing Programme has used the money to provide two free weekly boxing sessions for under 16s.

As well as offering accredited boxing awards and skills, they have launched education sessions covering topics such as first aid, financial awareness, drugs and alcohol and knife crime.

The funding – allocated by the Greater Manchester Police and Crime Commissioner’s office - has almost been fully allocated but applications are still open until the end of February.

To qualify, groups should demonstrate how they will increase or promote safety within the community and have a positive long-term impact.

They should also be able to offer evidence to support the need for the project and show how it helps to prevent anti-social behaviour and reduce crime.

Coun Anderson added: “Reduction of anti-social behaviour is a top priority for the Place and Community Safety Partnership and the contribution that these community groups are making is invaluable. We still have some funding left to allocate and I would urge any group out there that thinks they can help make a difference to apply before the end of the month.”

To apply for funding, go to www.wigan.gov.uk/Council/The-Deal/Deal-Communities/Funding/Community-safety-fund.aspx