Trespassers now face fines or even jail for entering derelict Wigan mill site

Despite previous efforts by the authorities to keep trespassers away from the privately-owned Pagefield Mill in Swinley, people have been returning to the site in recent months and causing problems.

Wigan firefighters have reported being called there almost every day, with crews putting their lives in danger as they enter the dangerous building and being unable to attend other serious incidents happening at the same time.

It is now a criminal offence to enter Pagefield Mill

Now, bosses at Wigan Council have secured a closure order for the site, which makes it a criminal offence to trespass on the site in the next three months.

During this time any person found to be within the perimeter of the site could be liable to an unlimited fine and/or imprisonment.

CCTV cameras are in operation at the site and footage will be shared with the police to support prosecutions.

Closure orders have previously been granted for the site and it is hoped it will have an impact again this time.

Coun Kevin Anderson, the council’s portfolio holder for police, crime and civil contingencies, said: “For everyone’s safety we urge people not to trespass.

“We have seen from previous orders being in place that they have the desired impact in reducing anti-social behaviour – the council does not have a legal responsibility for the building, but we do have a moral obligation to keep our residents safe.

“By making it a criminal offence for anyone to trespass emphasises the seriousness of this behaviour and dramatically increases the severity of the consequences.

“We continue to work with our partners and would like to thank all of those residents who have supported us in tackling this ongoing issue.”

The order was supported by Wigan Central councillor George Davies, who is regularly contacted by residents living near the mill, which overlooks Mesnes Park.

He said: “I welcome the closure order and fully support the actions that the council and emergency services are to implement to protect our residents and to bring in tougher laws against all trespassers who are caught in the Pagefield Mill site and building.

"Please keep away from this building.”

The site was once a hive of activity as a mill and went on to become part of Wigan and Leigh College, but it has been vacant in recent years and fallen into a state of disrepair.

Trespassers – mainly young people – have been attracted to the mill, where they climb onto the roof and up tall chimneys, smash up what remains of the building and starts fires.

The council and emergency services have made multiple efforts to make the site less dangerous, amid concerns that someone could be seriously hurt or even killed there.

They have demolished dangerous outbuildings, blocked underground tunnels, erected fencing and had previous closure orders.