Tributes have been paid after the death of a former Wigan councillor and community champion.

Don Hodgkinson was a councillor in Bryn from 2003 to 2016, initially representing Community Action Party before becoming independent.

He was a founding member of the Wigan Independent Network in 2013, which brought together non-aligned former Labour and Community Action councillors, and became the deputy leader of the opposition on Wigan Council.

Don Hodgkinson spoke out against plans for the M6 smart motorway in 2021

A retired Ashton grocer, he continued to be involved in many community projects and campaigned against the planned M6 smart motorway in 2021.

It has now been announced that he died on Wednesday, June 19.

His successor, Bryn councillor Steve Jones, wrote on Facebook: “Very sad to share with residents that former Bryn councillor Don Hodgkinson has sadly passed away. My prayers and thoughts go out to his lovely family and friends.

"Don’s accomplishments are like no other here in Bryn and Ashton. He was the first person to get elected as a non national party councillor in Bryn and one of two in Wigan in 2003 and continued until 2016, when he retired and supported me, which at that time I would have had no chance without his support.

Former councillor Don Hodgkinson

"Don, along with Gary Wilkes, formed Friends Around Bryn, created a dog walk at Bryn, built parks around Bryn, brought us the Christmas tree and lamp post lights just to name a few things. Don also formed Friends of Jubilee Parks and Friends of Ashton.

"Even after retiring as a councillor Don continued his community work with Friends Around Bryn, placing time capsules in the Park Lane Chapel and Ashton Library, as well as lighting Bryn up every year at the Bryn Dentist.

"I can honestly say there will be no-one else with Don’s passion and independent councillors for Bryn will make sure his name continues.”

The Friends of Ashton-in-Makerfield wrote: “It is with great sadness that the Friends of Ashton-in-Makerfield Committee have to announce the death of our friend and colleague Don Hodgkinson on Wednesday, June 19. We offer our sincere condolences and deepest sympathy to Don's family and friends.