The former Abram councillor will forever be remembered as the first female mayor of Wigan Metropolitan Borough but was also fabled for her strong personality.

The 86-year-old’s funeral takes place at noon on Monday April 3 at St John’s Church, Abram, where she was a parishioner and many former colleagues are expected to attend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan Council’s leader David Molyneux said: “Everyone at Wigan Council is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Audrey Bennett.

The day Audrey Bennett became an Honorary Alderman

“Audrey was a highly respected colleague and friend to many across the council chamber and she has her place in history as our borough’s first female mayor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She was added to the borough’s list of honorary aldermen in 2008, a well-deserved honour, and will be remembered as a dedicated public servant who was proud to represent the residents of her ward and the wider borough.

“Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this difficult time.”

Coun Bennett proving she was a great sport when, during her mayoral year, she climbed into a tin bath on a bed to raise funds for charity

Coun Eunice Smethurst, a friend and another Abram councillor and ex-Mayor of Wigan, said: “Audrey was a one-off, a real force of nature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She never left anything unsaid that needed to be said: in other words she spoke her mind. She was also very loud which helped her get her point across. She always claimed that she gained that volume from selling fish in the market!

"She was a close colleague and a good friend. I am really going to miss her.”

Mrs Bennett was born in Scholes and attended both St Catharine’s School and Church. She went on to become an accomplished seamstress, finishing up at Katternburg’s sewing factory in Ince.

Coun Bennett meets another strong woman, albeit of a decidedly different political hue: Margaret Thatcher (pictured with Tidy Britain Group director general Prof Graham Ashworth and the then environment minister David Trippier, at Trencherfield Mill in January 1990)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was there that she became a shop steward for the Tailors and Garment-makers’ Union and earned a seat on its national executive.

It was through this work that she developed an interest in politics and was elected onto Wigan Council for the Labour Party in 1977.

In May 1989, she made history by becoming the first female Mayor of Wigan borough, having served as deputy mayor the previous year.

The then Coun Bennett held many roles at the town hall but in particular was a long-standing member of the Highways and Works and the Planning and Development committees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She later became vice-chair of planning and also served on the Greater Manchester Passenger Transport Authority.

She became an honorary alderman in 2008: the same year as stepping down as a councillor.

Mrs Bennett met he husband-to-be John (who survives her along with sons Paul and Gary) on a break in the Isle of Man and they enjoyed more than 60 years of marriage.

Hobbies included the music of singers Nat King Cole and Tom Jones, and she was also a school governor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rev Carol Close, who will officiate at the funeral, said: “Audrey was a great role model and a ground-breaker.

"When she was mayor she insisted on everyone calling her Madam Mayor, even though the tradition then was to call you Mister even if you were a woman. Anyone who slipped up was fined, with the money going to her charity!

"I am all for equal rights and she certainly stuck up for them.”