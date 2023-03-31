Tributes paid to Wigan's borough's first female mayor who has died aged 86
Warm tributes have been paid to one of Wigan’s pioneering politicians, Audrey Bennett, who has died after a long illness.
The former Abram councillor will forever be remembered as the first female mayor of Wigan Metropolitan Borough but was also fabled for her strong personality.
The 86-year-old’s funeral takes place at noon on Monday April 3 at St John’s Church, Abram, where she was a parishioner and many former colleagues are expected to attend.
Wigan Council’s leader David Molyneux said: “Everyone at Wigan Council is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Audrey Bennett.
“Audrey was a highly respected colleague and friend to many across the council chamber and she has her place in history as our borough’s first female mayor.
“She was added to the borough’s list of honorary aldermen in 2008, a well-deserved honour, and will be remembered as a dedicated public servant who was proud to represent the residents of her ward and the wider borough.
“Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this difficult time.”
Coun Eunice Smethurst, a friend and another Abram councillor and ex-Mayor of Wigan, said: “Audrey was a one-off, a real force of nature.
"She never left anything unsaid that needed to be said: in other words she spoke her mind. She was also very loud which helped her get her point across. She always claimed that she gained that volume from selling fish in the market!
"She was a close colleague and a good friend. I am really going to miss her.”
Mrs Bennett was born in Scholes and attended both St Catharine’s School and Church. She went on to become an accomplished seamstress, finishing up at Katternburg’s sewing factory in Ince.
It was there that she became a shop steward for the Tailors and Garment-makers’ Union and earned a seat on its national executive.
It was through this work that she developed an interest in politics and was elected onto Wigan Council for the Labour Party in 1977.
In May 1989, she made history by becoming the first female Mayor of Wigan borough, having served as deputy mayor the previous year.
The then Coun Bennett held many roles at the town hall but in particular was a long-standing member of the Highways and Works and the Planning and Development committees.
She later became vice-chair of planning and also served on the Greater Manchester Passenger Transport Authority.
She became an honorary alderman in 2008: the same year as stepping down as a councillor.
Mrs Bennett met he husband-to-be John (who survives her along with sons Paul and Gary) on a break in the Isle of Man and they enjoyed more than 60 years of marriage.
Hobbies included the music of singers Nat King Cole and Tom Jones, and she was also a school governor.
Rev Carol Close, who will officiate at the funeral, said: “Audrey was a great role model and a ground-breaker.
"When she was mayor she insisted on everyone calling her Madam Mayor, even though the tradition then was to call you Mister even if you were a woman. Anyone who slipped up was fined, with the money going to her charity!
"I am all for equal rights and she certainly stuck up for them.”
The funeral will be followed by committal at Wigan Crematorium.