Two controversial 5G masts proposed for Wigan borough have been given the green light

Five applications had been made by CK Hutchison Networks (UK) Ltd for 5G masts in locations across the borough.

The applications all stated that the new structures would help provide the latest high-quality 3G and 4G service provision in these areas, alongside providing new 5G coverage.

A 5g mast can now be erected on a grass verge on Hillside Avenue, Atherton

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, out of the five, only two have been approved, with one application withdrawn and the other two refused planning consent.

The two approved mean the areas of Worsley Mesnes and Atherton can expect to see a 20m and a 17m slim-line monopole erected, respectively.

One of these will be on a grass verge, west of SCA Packaging Ltd on Warrington Road, where a 20m pole will be erected on what is one of the busiest roads in the borough. This is despite highways engineers lodging their objections to this proposal.

“An inappropriately parked maintenance vehicle at this location may cause visibility issues with surrounding junctions,” highways had said. “This raises concerns for highway safety of all road users.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the council decided that any potential harm caused by the scheme is “outweighed by the benefits which accrue from the provision of an updated 5G network”.

Another mast, reaching 17m in height, will be built on a grass verge on Spa Road and Hillside Avenue in Atherton.

Despite objections raised by councillors Stuart Gerrard, James Watson and Jamie Hodgkinson about the visual impact, potential health impacts and lack of need, plans were given the green light.

It was viewed that planning policies and decisions should support the expansion of electronic communications networks, an officer’s report stated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were further plans for masts on a footpath in front of Marsh Green Primary School, as well as the pavement junction of Stanley Street and Leigh Road in Atherton. These applications were refused.

The Atherton refusal was a victory for objectors who lodged 40 letters to the council’s planning team.

Another proposal for a 20m mast on the footpath on Worsley Mesnes Drive was withdrawn by the applicant.

In the documents for the application for these 5G masts, the council was given papers from mobileuk.org which attempted to debunk myths and fears around monopoles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“5G is broadcast using radio waves, which are a type of radiation in what is commonly referred to as the ‘electromagnetic spectrum’,” it states.

“Sometimes the word ‘radiation’ scares people, because it is an invisible thing and something many people do not understand or easily confuse with ‘radioactivity.’

“Radiation is simply the release of energy, just like the light from the sun or heat from our bodies. Most radiation is considered harmless or in scientific terms, non-ionising when used within guidelines.

“It is part of our everyday lives, without us even realising it. Radio waves are used by your TV, radio and remote control.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad