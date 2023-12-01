Two private pools and 187 new homes: Everything to be decided at Wigan's planning committee

Almost 200 new homes could be built in Wigan borough if proposals get the green light.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wigan Council’s planning committee will hear four applications on Wednesday, three of which would provide an influx of new homes to Leigh, Tyldesley and Atherton.

The last application seeks permission for two indoor swimming pools at Swim@55 in Golborne.

Transformation of Moss Bank Nurseries in Leigh

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How the houses planned for Hooten Lane in Leigh could look

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moss Bank Nurseries’ former land off Hooten Lane could make way for 146 houses.

It would see the demolition of old nurseries, replaced with houses with “an attractive green gateway”, according to the design and access statement.

The application had previously been for 158 homes, but consultation responses led to developers reducing the scheme.

Proposals would be split into two phases, allowing the first part to be delivered as housing while the nurseries are relocated. Phase two can then be delivered, which will involve the demolition of outbuildings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For objectors, increased traffic congestion on Warrington Road is a big concern. They believe this could lead to road safety issues and the creation of rat-runs in surrounding residential streets.

New homes for Collier Brook Farm in Atherton

Old farm buildings in Atherton that were demolished could make way for 27 eco-homes.

Collier Brook Farm off Bag Lane has become overgrown and is now enclosed by security fencing.

Mansion House Project Management Ltd wants to build two, three and four-bed homes, with an access route for cars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This would become a cul-de-sac style format with 54 car parking spaces if approved by the planning committee.

There are fears the homes could overlook properties on nearby Russell Street and Brook Street.

Planning permission was granted in 2011 for the demolition of three outbuildings and construction of 16 dwellings – but they were not built.

A design and access statement said: “The development will deliver 27 distinctive high-quality homes achieving modern living and resource efficient through sustainable energy efficient construction with low carbon technology.”

New homes planned for green belt land

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Objectors are worried the 14 homes planned for Hadbutt Farm in Tyldesley could impact wildlife and lead to loss of green belt land.

Paul Mosscrop wants to build two-storey homes in a cul-de-sac off Hadbutt Lane, which would have four bedrooms bar one with five bedrooms.

Before this could happen demolition of the existing factory buildings would be required, planning documents state.

A total of 21 objectors came forward, concerned this could lead to the loss of an access road used by cyclists, walkers and horse riders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are also concerns about neighbouring homes being overlooked.

Second indoor swimming pool planned due to high demand

A members-only club that has been operating without planning permission for two years is looking to install a second indoor pool due to high demand.

Swim@55 in Golborne allows people to privately hire a swimming pool off Park Road.

They are applying for retrospective permission for their current indoor pool, as well as permission to build a second one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their application, put forward by Steve Crum, states they accommodate individuals and groups who are unable to find an appropriate facility in the area.

They cater for those with special needs and disabilities with tailored sessions and support young families and those who are body conscious, planning documents stated.