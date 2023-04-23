Voting won’t change things”: the Wigan township with ‘lowest election turnout since World War II’

That is what one passionate resident said after learning that his town had one of the lowest ever turnouts at the by-election in December 2022.

Ashton-in-Makerfield, Wigan, saw just 5.34 per cent of eligible voters tick a ballot paper in the last by-election five months ago. On December 15, Labour’s Coun Andrew Bullen came out on top of the three horse race with 294 of the 470 overall votes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although records cannot confirm this is the lowest turnout ever, councillors and officials at the count believed it was a grim new record, while poll aggregator Britain Elects feared it could have been ‘the lowest council by-election turnout in post-war history. Postal strikes and sub-zero temperatures were thought to be a large factor in the lack of voter motivation.

Alan Pilling, 74 in Ashton town centre

As May’s council elections near, people out and about in the Greater Manchester town – which borders Merseyside, Cheshire and Lancashire, had lots to say about local democracy – and the things that would improve life in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I always vote when the elections come around,” Ernest Moore, 87, out shopping with wife Patricia, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service. “I’ve got to play my part in democracy, there is a need to vote, there is no point complaining if you don’t do anything about it.

“I normally vote Conservative as it is the party I align with most, but if another alternative comes up that is better I’ll go with them – but so far that hasn’t come up. Locally, elections always seem to be a Labour win, but never my party.”

Trucks going through Gerard Street in Ashton town centre

Fellow Ashton resident, Alan Pilling believes that even if it means spoiling a ballot, people need to make their feelings known when it comes to politics. He made sure he headed out in the torrid conditions back in December to cast his vote – but believes politicians ‘all promise things but never deliver’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I will be voting again this time,” he said. “Lots of people have lost their lives to give me the chance to vote and I’ll always take that opportunity.

“I read the leaflets put through the doors, if I agree they will get my vote. I would vote Labour normally, I feel more at ease with them normally.

“I do tend to look at local for this rather than national. They all promise things but never deliver. When it’s a sunny day like this I come out and do my shopping. But this road – Gerard Street in the centre of Ashton – is a pain.

Jeff Griffiths, 83, in Ashton town centre

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The number of HGVs going past is in the region of 40 or 50. I think something to sort this out would be good, cars are not the problem, it is the eight-wheelers coming through.

“People should exercise their right to vote. It is about getting out there and even if they don’t agree with any party, spoil a card, it’s about making your feelings known.”

Traffic running through the centre of the Wigan town was one of the main issues raised by residents when it came to submitting a bid for funding to rejuvenate the town centre.

A huge cash boost of £6.6m was announced in the Spring Budget in March after Ashton had its hopes dashed previously.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ernest Moore, 87, and his wife Patricia, 85

Proposals for Ashton include improved shop fronts, upgraded streets and public spaces, new walking and cycling routes and a refresh for the town’s market square.

This would include the introduction of greenery and lights along Garswood Street and Gerard Street. Other improvements include infrastructure upgrades to Old Road and Wigan Road which aim to reduce traffic movements in the residential area through a series of active neighbourhood measures, crossing facility upgrades and connection improvements.

One of the big areas for improvement for Ashton, and the whole borough of Wigan, is “more stuff to help kids”, according to locals. A number of residents have voiced their concerns about a lack of things for young people to do in the area – which they think can lead to trouble being caused.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gill, out for breakfast with her friend Annette on a quick trip from Golborne, said: “I think they should do more to help kids, there is nothing for them anymore. They’re hanging around streets causing mayhem as a result of this.

“There’s plenty of space for them. The young ones need something to do, we played out as kids but there is just nothing for them.”

Gill and Annette believed that youth clubs, skate parks, or anything to get kids off their phones and computers is necessary for the area. They both agreed that getting kids more active could benefit health and social issues.

Gerard Street in Ashton

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One mum, who said she had only voted twice in her life, said she believes that more policies aimed at families and children could engage her in local politics.

Alex Seddon admitted she doesn’t keep up to date with the goings on of politics, but she does care for what goes on in her locality and how it could impact on her children.

“I’ve only voted once or twice,” the 34-year-old said, spending time in the town centre waiting for her daughter’s nursery to open. “I did vote those times because my nan told me I should.

“I don’t watch the news or tend to follow the media really. I don’t know anything about it (politics).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For me to vote, it would take me understanding it a bit more or meeting with councillors first hand. I’m sitting waiting here because she’s (her daughter) in nursery at 1pm and there is no point in me going home so I’m sitting on a bench.

“Something like a youth club or a jungle gym for kids in the area would get me to cast my vote I think.”

Dissaffection with politicians is a big problem for many voters, and according to Jeff Griffiths, is the reason many Ashton residents didn’t cast their vote. The 83-year-old is a hardcore Labour supporter, but even he admits that some people don’t believe change will happen no matter who they vote for.

“I want them to improve things for the people who earn less,” he said, talking about how councillors can get people engaged in politics. “There are a lot of things we can improve here, there are eating places all over the place, and delivery drivers are parking up all along the street – I want them shifted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I can’t even cross the road because of all the parked cars. I would like to see the streets clear among other things.

“If you’re voting, even if it’s for the Tories, I think councillors need to do something to their attention. People just think whoever they vote for won’t change things.”