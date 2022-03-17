New play equipment will be installed on the site in Norley, along with an updated perimeter fence.

Coun Paul Prescott, Wigan Council’s lead cabinet member for planning, environmental services and transport, said: “Norley Hall adventure playground was built by the community back in circa 1982 and has since provided an amazing service to children, young people and families.

“The playground is an important place for many and it seems only right that the site should have investment leading up to the 40th anniversary so it can continue to deliver much needed services for young people and families in the area.

“We have been working hard with the local community and our Be Well teams to secure funding for the site and I look forward to seeing it in use and thriving once again.”

The park was temporarily closed at times over the last two years due to the pandemic.

It is expected it will reopen this summer with activities provided by the council’s Be Well team, with the new facilities ready for 2023.

Jill Lane, playground co-ordinator for Be Well, said: “This is a really exciting time for us. The community is really keen to support us with this project as many parents and grandparents came to the playground as children or with their young families and have made memories that will last a lifetime.

"Our job now is to work with the wider community, plan the redevelopment and reopening of the site and ensure we continue the legacy of the hard work and dedication shown by this community.”