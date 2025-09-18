A popular Wigan bar and restaurant is hoping more of its customers can enjoy al fresco dining and drinking in future.

Asylum, on Market Street in Standish, has submitted an application to the local authority asking that it be alowed to expand significantly its currently modest-sized terrace.

A previous application was granted by planners to create the terrace in the first place and supporters of this latest blueprint says that while the building is within a conservation area with many historic features nearby the application site itself is not and "has no historic or architectural merit at all.” In fact it is claimed that the development would improve the conservation area.

A heritage statement adds: “The conversion of the premises from a previous take-away and an even earlier tyre repair depot to the existing bar and restaurant represents a considerable improvement to the appearance of the building.

Asylum on Market Street, Standish. It wants to extend the terrace at the front

"The bar and restaurant is modest in scale with the proposal similar and would assist in ensuring that Standish town centre remained as an important service centre for residents and businesses within the area.

The proposal would preserve and enhance the character and appearance of the Standish Conservation Area by extending the existing terraced area creating a further betterment to what was once a very unattractive building and one that has been identified as having a negative effect on the Conservation Area prior to it being taken over and refurbished.

"The proposal would not conflict with local or national planning policies referred to above but would be consistent with them. It would be a sustainable development and therefore would be an acceptable proposal that it is anticipated the Council would support.”

The extension would involve the removal of two car parking spaces but will not lead to the recruitment of more staff, councillors have been told.

A plan with the yellow area showing how the Asylum terrace would be extended

The details of the application were published on Wigan Today’s Public Notice Portal.

