Wigan canal cruise boosts Mayoral fund

By Charles Graham
Published 17th Apr 2025, 15:45 BST
An annual charity boat trip along Wigan’s waterways has given a boost to two causes close to the heart of the borough’s first citizen.

It was party time aboard the Elleswake as it travelled along the Leeds and Liverpool Canal from Wigan Pier with fund-raisers on board.

And Mayor Debbie Parkinson’s two nominated charities, Wigan and Leigh Hospice and Talk First, are £300 better off each thanks to generous donations.

The money-spinning jaunt was organised by Aspull, Whelley and New Springs councillor Ron Conway and his wife Janet.

Some of those who joined the boat trip including the Mayor of Wigan herself, Coun Debbie Parkinson, third rightSome of those who joined the boat trip including the Mayor of Wigan herself, Coun Debbie Parkinson, third right
Some of those who joined the boat trip including the Mayor of Wigan herself, Coun Debbie Parkinson, third right

Fellow councillor Chris Ready said: “It was a fantastic success. The evening was filled with singing, dancing, and delicious food, all in support of the Mayor's charities.

"Thanks to the incredible generosity of our community, we raised over £600!”

Coun Parkinson said: "We are deeply grateful to everyone who participated and contributed. Your support is invaluable to our local charities." And Coun Conway added:

"I'm proud of our community's enthusiasm and generosity.

"These efforts make a significant impact on the Mayor's charity initiatives."

