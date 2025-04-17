Wigan canal cruise boosts Mayoral fund
It was party time aboard the Elleswake as it travelled along the Leeds and Liverpool Canal from Wigan Pier with fund-raisers on board.
And Mayor Debbie Parkinson’s two nominated charities, Wigan and Leigh Hospice and Talk First, are £300 better off each thanks to generous donations.
The money-spinning jaunt was organised by Aspull, Whelley and New Springs councillor Ron Conway and his wife Janet.
Fellow councillor Chris Ready said: “It was a fantastic success. The evening was filled with singing, dancing, and delicious food, all in support of the Mayor's charities.
"Thanks to the incredible generosity of our community, we raised over £600!”
Coun Parkinson said: "We are deeply grateful to everyone who participated and contributed. Your support is invaluable to our local charities." And Coun Conway added:
"I'm proud of our community's enthusiasm and generosity.
"These efforts make a significant impact on the Mayor's charity initiatives."
