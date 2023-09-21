Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Reducing volunteer numbers and a rise in utility bills due to the cost-of-living crisis are a real concern for community centres, Wigan Town Hall heard at the latest full council meeting.

Coun Chris Ready, portfolio holder for communities and neighbourhoods, explained the cost-of -crisis is having a detrimental effect on every ward

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is a concern in the run up to winter when demand is expected to rise, especially as the council gave out more than 3,400 food parcels in August, Coun Ready stated.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inside the food pantry at St Stephen's Church in Wigan

“With no help from the Government, this can’t continue as costs continue to increase,” Coun Ready said, after explaining bills have increased by 50 per cent.

“It won’t be long before we see our groups close out of a lack of cash or volunteers because of the frustration at the lack of help from Westminster.

“Our communities play a massive part in combating loneliness, isolation, mental health, to name just a few which eases pressures on our care system and NHS. Utility costs are our biggest worry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have a reduced number of volunteers because they have to find paid employment because of the cost-of-living crisis – different to MPs who have second jobs to pay for luxuries. Maybe if the Government hadn’t cheated the Waspi women, they would be our volunteers.

“We are seeing more people through our doors more than ever before. We can’t open out of hours or run projects because of the fear of costs.”

He said 80 warm hubs were set up last winter, welcoming on average 200 people a week. The council chamber heard how the community team at the council is constantly looking for grant funding but this is “not enough”.

Coun Nazia Rehman added that these volunteers are “heroes not miracle workers” and they cannot do what they do with dwindling budgets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A motion to support community centres strapped for cash was approved by the council chamber.

Several members stood up to praise individual communities for their “vital work” during the pandemic and the start of the cost-of-living crisis.