Independent Wigan councillor Maureen O’Bern has confirmed that a Facebook post suggesting people send birthday cards and letters to jailed far-right activist Tommy Robinson is genuine.

The post on her personal page says that it’s Robinson’s birthday on Wednesday (November 27) and gives the address to which to send greetings cards at HMP/YOI Woodhill in Milton Keynes.

Following her post there were more than 30 responses and shares saying they would comply with her suggestion.

Last month, Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was jailed for 18 months for contempt of court after admitting he repeated false allegations against a Syrian refugee in breach of an injunction.

Wigan independent councillor Maureen O'Bern

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Coun O’Bern said she had changed her opinion about Robinson after watching the film called Silenced.

“I used to think the same as everyone else [about Tommy Robinson],” she said.

“But now I think he has been completely demonised for exposing the truth.

Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, better known as Tommy Robinson, is an anti-Islam campaigner and one of the UK's most prominent far-right activists

"I’m not saying he’s a saint, and I know he has problems regarding Islam, but I don’t think justice has been done.”

And she added: “I don’t think he is a racist and I know I am not a racist, regardless of what some people say.

Coun O’Bern said she has had to block people because of “abusive” responses she has received over her support for Robinson.

Only days ago, the world’s richest man, X boss and Donald Trump adviser Elon Musk branded Britain a “tyrannical police state” and questioned why Robinson had been locked up for 18 months.