Wigan councillor continues his decade-long support for mayoral charities

A councillor is continuing to raise money for good causes after a decade of supporting Wigan’s mayors with their charity appeals.

By Gaynor Clarke
3 hours ago - 1 min read

Coun Ron Conway, who represents Aspull, Whelley and New Springs, has helped The Christie, Wigan and Leigh Hospice, Derian House and this year's organisation Daffodils Dreams: a community interest company that creates opportunities for children and their families when facing hardship.

A former cycle road racer in his younger days, much of the money came from sponsored bike rides, though he did also take on an eye-watering chest waxing session.

Coun Ron Conway and Terry Wynn
This year Coun Conway is promoting current mayor Coun Marie Morgan’s prayer breakfast, working with former Wigan Euro MP Terry Wynn and Wigan Council leader Coun David Molyneux.

The event will take place at Wigan Town Hall on March 9, with guest speaker Mike Sharkey. Doors open at 7.30am for an 8am start and admission is by generous donation.

