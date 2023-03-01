Wigan councillor continues his decade-long support for mayoral charities

Coun Ron Conway, who represents Aspull, Whelley and New Springs, has helped The Christie, Wigan and Leigh Hospice, Derian House and this year's organisation Daffodils Dreams: a community interest company that creates opportunities for children and their families when facing hardship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A former cycle road racer in his younger days, much of the money came from sponsored bike rides, though he did also take on an eye-watering chest waxing session.

Coun Ron Conway and Terry Wynn

This year Coun Conway is promoting current mayor Coun Marie Morgan’s prayer breakfast, working with former Wigan Euro MP Terry Wynn and Wigan Council leader Coun David Molyneux.