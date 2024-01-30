Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ahead of a crucial period with local authorities up and down the country setting their budgets, Coun Nazia Rehman said recent announcements from central government were "not enough" to ease long-standing pressures.

Wigan Council has been able to deliver a balanced budget, with no cuts to frontline services, despite having to make substantial savings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last week, the Government unveiled plans to hand £500m to councils with responsibilities for social care.

Coun Nazia Rehman.

Coun Rehman, who represents Abram and is cabinet portfolio holder for finance and resources, said: “Although any funding is welcome for cash-strapped councils across the country, I’m afraid it’s too little, too late.

“The Local Government Association has warned that councils face a £4bn funding gap over the next two years with inflationary pressures and the soaring costs of providing social care at the forefront.

“Wigan Council has been able to deliver a balanced budget due to careful financial management over the last decade and beyond, through making difficult decisions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But it is becoming increasingly difficult for councils to provide the services residents deserve and a long-term, sustainable funding settlement, updated distribution mechanisms and reforms are beyond overdue. They should be an urgent priority.”

The council has had £180m cut from its budget over the past decade, but it says services have been maintained and residents have been paying one of the lowest council tax rates in the region.

Its 2024/25 budget will be set by full council in March.

Coun Rehman added: “It is clear that when taken into the context of the discontinuation of the household support grant, a cut to our services grant and ongoing financial pressures, this latest announcement is not enough.

“Although Wigan Council is as confident as we can be of delivering balanced budgets in the short-to-medium term, it is disheartening to see many councils – across the political spectrum – under the threat of issuing section 114 {bankruptcy} notices.