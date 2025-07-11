Police investigations into claims that an independent councillor and her husband committed assaults after a Wigan Council meeting have been dropped.

Officers told Coun Maureen O’Bern that they would not be proceeding with the allegations due to unsufficient evidence.

Coun O’Bern came out strongly on social media last night (July 10) to say that the whole episode had been confected by the Labour Party, adding that the reason there was insufficient evidence was because there was no evidence, and that she and husband Mike had not done anything.

Coun Maureen O’Bern first took to social media in May to reveal that CID had rung to inform her that the couple were being investigated over allegations of common assault.

The high-profile member of Wigan Council’s opposition later learnt that the allegations related to events at the end of a full council meeting at the town hall on January 22 when she and Coun James Paul Watson tried to introduce a motion condemning rape gangs.

Many members walked out because there is, these days, a 9pm cut-off point for debate and the attempt to bring the motion was timed out.

As that happened there were remonstrations from opposition members.

Coun O’Bern voiced frustration that the investigation had only been brought months later when CCTV evidence of the meeting, that she claims would have cleared them, would have have been wiped.

Last night she was able to report that the inquiry had been discontinued nonetheless.

She said: “The Crown Prosecution Service are taking no further action against myself or my husband due to insufficient evidence.

"That's because there was NO evidence, because we didnt do anything. We assaulted and spat on nobody.

"These were completely spiteful and politically-motivated accusations from three local Labour Party liars.

"I'm not going to name them at the moment as I think the two women councillors were likely pressurised into it by the member of the cabinet who was a supposed witness, and also by a lead councillor who constantly targets me and then acts the victim.

"The two women wouldn't stand up for the victims of the rape gangs and clearly wouldn't stand up to their bully-boy bosses in the Labour Cabinet.

"I would like an apology but won't hold my breath.

"This isn't over though, this Labour Council will be held accountable for the complete waste of police time and taxpayers’ money.

"Thanks to everyone who has supported me and Mike during this stressful time, especially stressful for Mike, who as a decent man was mortified at the suggestion he would assault and spit at women.”

After the time-out on January 22, councillors were brought back to the council chamber two days later to conclude the meeting and to vote on two motions which missed out on the Wednesday.

And they voted unanimously, without debate, to accept Coun O’Bern’s motion.