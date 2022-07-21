In a discussion of the Local Government Association peer review of the council at the authority’s Scrutiny Committee, the topic of better engagement with communities and partners came up.

As part of the discussion chief executive officer of the council Susie Kemp said: “The Wigan Deal was mentioned – there was a big discussion to get that, but it has been phenomenal.”

And Labour councillor Jim Grant said: “I’d adopt it here tomorrow – the council said to residents: “We’ll keep council tax low but you have to do more recycling”.

A summary of The Deal from Wigan Council

“It’s really worked.”

So what is the Wigan Deal and what has it done for Wigan?

Wigan’s website reads: “The Deal is an informal agreement between the council and everyone who lives or works here to work together to create a better borough.

“Together we have saved over £115m, but there is still a long way to go.

“We believe we can continue to keep council tax bills down and still balance our books if you help by doing things like recycling more, volunteering in your communities and using online services. By 2020 our borough will no longer be in receipt of any funding from central government which is why The Deal is so important.

It adds: “We now have the second lowest council tax rates in the whole of Greater Manchester and believe we can continue to balance our books if you help by doing things like recycling more, volunteering in your communities and using online services.

“Thanks to the hard work and commitment of residents and communities The Deal has been a huge success, but we all must keep doing more.”

The headline deal says the council will: “Keep your council tax as one of the lowest; help communities to support each other; cut red tape and provide value for money; build services around you and your family; create opportunities for young people; support the local economy to grow; listen, be open, honest and friendly; believe in our borough.”

In exchange residents have agreed to: “Recycle more, recycle right; get involved in your community; get online; be healthy and be active, help protect children and the vulnerable, support your local businesses; have your say and tell us if we get it wrong; believe in our borough.”