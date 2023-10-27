Wigan migrant hotel will shut within weeks, it is confirmed - see which one is closing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Confusion was caused earlier this week when Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick sent a note to Wigan MP Lisa Nandy alerting her to the fact that “the migrant hotel in her constituency” would be one of those in the first 50 the Government intends to cease using in the next three months.

The note didn’t recognise that there were in fact two such establishments in her constituency and both in Standish: the Britannia at Almond Brook and Kilhey Court, Worthington.

Clarification for the MP and Wigan Council was promised on Thursday but it failed to emerge and then it was even then suggested by the Home Office that there might have been an error in suggesting a Wigan establishment was in the first wave of closures.

But Wigan Today has now been informed that letters are being sent to both parties, confirming that it will be Kilhey Court that will no longer house migrants by January’s end.

The announcement only in August that the popular venue was being handed over by Macdonald Hotels and Spas to the Home Office and migrant accommodation operator Serco caused a storm of protest.

Staff were axed, people with functions - including weddings - were forced to make 11th hour alternative arrangements, and there was a torrent of complaints about the venture itself.

Many Standish people felt aggrieved they should bear the responsibilities of a second migrant hotel, especially as the township’s infrastructure and amenities are already under huge strain, not least because of the colossal amount of house-building in recent years.

And more generally residents plus politicians of different colours felt Kilhey was a totally inappropriate location, being far from amenities and poorly served by public transport.

Now, less than 50 days after Kilhey Court opened as a migrant hotel, it has been confirmed by a source that it will soon revert to its original function.

Wigan Today understands it will not be among the first to close – Mr Jenrick said some would shut within days – rather, it will be at the "back end” of the three-month programme.

The Government has said that if the process and other parts of its policies aimed at reducing the migrant numbers and “stopping the small boats” crossing the English Channel succeed, then more hotels will be identified for closure. For certain the Britannia – which has accommodated migrants for eight years – is not in the first phase though.

Concerns have been raised that the process would lead to the occupants’ being made homeless and/or local authorities’ having to foot the bill for them.

But in his speech, Mr Jenrick said all those removed from the 50 hotels would be found places elsewhere in the country’s accommodation estate. Such space was available because there had been fewer migrant crossings recently while alternative capacity had also been increased.

Ms Nandy said: “After months of repeated representations from me, the police and Wigan Council, it’s welcome that the Government has finally recognised that Kilhey Court is unsuitable for vulnerable asylum seekers, with no support provided in a part of Wigan where the Britannia is already in use and schools, GP services and local infrastructure are already under significant strain.

“The root cause of the increase in hotel use is the chaos in the Home Office which has created a huge backlog of asylum applications and left many asylum seekers waiting years for a decision. It is time the Government finally got a grip on this.

“I have asked the Home Office for clarification that any asylum seekers affected by hotel closures will be rehoused in suitable, supported accommodation and not simply evicted, as has been reported elsewhere.

“This has been a difficult time for people in Standish who have had to put up with media attention, protests and demonstrations over many months. I hope this decision marks the start of a more respectful relationship between the government and our community, where we are involved in decisions that affect us in future.”

A spokesman for residents’ group Standish Voice said: “If the Government has made a cast-iron decision to stop using Kilhey Court to accommodate asylum seekers, it will be welcomed across our community.

“This historic building, which has been an asset to village life for two generations, was always totally unsuitable for this activity – especially as Standish already has one hotel which has been used by asylum seekers for several years.

“The Government’s decision to not use Kilhey Court as a hostel, only two months after it closed as a hotel, shows how wrong-headed it was to do this in the first place.

“We would like to thank everyone who has worked hard to put pressure on the Government, the Home Office, Serco and Macdonald Hotels, including councillors, Wigan Council, our MP and members of the public.

“We hope Macdonald Hotels uses the money it has earned through this contract to refurbish Kilhey Court and restore it to its place as the best hotel in the Wigan area, and it can again be a venue Standish can be proud of.”

Coun Dane Anderton, cabinet member for police, crime and civil contingencies at Wigan Council, said: “We are still awaiting further clarification from the Home Office and aren’t in a position to comment any further until we receive added details.”

Former Standish councillor Gareth Fairhurst, who took a petition to Downing Street protesting against the Kilhey project, said: “That’s an awful lot of money to spend on a few weeks’ accommodation. From what I heard the hotel was on a one-year contract. I wonder if they’ve paid them the full year’s amount.

"However this is great news. Using Kilhey Court was wrong for the economic migrants and wrong for the residents of Standish.”