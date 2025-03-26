New uncertainty hangs over the future of Wigan’s once massively popular Pier tourist attraction today after the council confirmed that it and the developer which has restored the famous buildings are going their separate ways.

It was way back in the late winter of 2018 that the local authority announced that it had gone into partnership with Manchester-based Step Places in order to breathe new life into the famous complex which had lain dormant for years.

Plans were unveiled to turn the former Orwell pub into an events venue, revive the education centre and transform what used to be The We We Were museum into an Altrincham Market-style food hall and distillery.

And it could all be up and running within 12 months.

A flashback to March 2018 when Gareth Smith, Harinder Dhaliwal and Laura Turley of Step Places, with Coun David Molyneux (second right) announced that Wigan Pier was to be brought back to life - within a year. It still hasn't happened

Perhaps even the most optimistic of backers for the scheme thought that might be a stretch, but it is unlikely many imagined that these dreams still wouldn’t have become a reality seven years later.

Of course the Covid pandemic unavoidably delayed matters (although that struck well after the first forecast completion date), not just because of the legal restrictions imposed, but because of the knock-on effect it and other world events had on the cost of materials and contractors which soared and the availability of the latter too.

But through all that the major construction work continued. One reason it took longer than planned was because more restoration of the buildings’ infrastructure, including rotting beams, was required than initially anticipated.

And so it was that the project was more than 90 per cent done two years ago. The promised town houses down the canal were built and occupied and the landmark buildings fully restored and weatherproofed “for another century”.

A huge amount of work and millions of pounds have gone into restoring the three parts of the Wigan Pier complex. All that remains to be done physically is to landscape the area between mills three and four and fit out the buildings for whatever purpose the council now decides they can be used for. It is estimated that that could take as little as three months once the work starts. But when will that be?

Then everything ground to a standstill. On the other side of Pottery Road another major development was evolving at Eckersley’s Mills. Going full steam ahead in restoring and bringing back into use semi-derelict mill buildings, one of the first elements scheduled for completion was an Altrincham Market-style food hall.

A rethink was required and it was mooted that The Old Courts could use the old museum for the performing arts.

Then the Old Courts hit financial difficulties due to contractors inadvertently causing damage to their main Crawford Street venue and, around the same time, Step Places said it was being courted by national events companies that could bring something bigger to Wigan and so the deal with The Old Courts was dropped and the events contract was put out to tender.

However, since then it has gone awfully quiet and finally, this week, the town hall and developer confirmed that they were parting company.

The Victorian schoolroom was a huge hit with visitors to The Way We Were museum

A statement read: “Wigan Council and Step Places have completed the first phase of the Wigan Pier regeneration project; saving the buildings, bringing the exteriors back to their former glory.

"Wigan Council and Step Places have mutually agreed now is the right time to move into the next phase and that Wigan Council will take back the reins.

"Several options are being explored, with a view to securing longer term tenants for the buildings. Further details about future plans will be unveiled in the coming months.

"Wigan Council thanks Step Places for its work in refurbishing the site and securing its future for generations to come.”

Aidan Thatcher, director of place at Wigan Council, said: “Wigan Pier is an iconic site and we understand its significance inside and outside of the borough.

"The work has hit a few delays, due to factors outside our control, but we’re looking forward to opening the building up in the very near future and seeing visitors return.

“We would like to thank Step Places for their work and investment in securing the future use of the site through the refurbishment programme.

“We hope to provide further details of our intentions for the next phase of the redevelopment as soon as possible.”

Step Places managing director, Harinder Dhaliwal, said: “We are proud to have fulfilled and completed our obligations by delivering a high-quality remediation and refurbishment of the historic buildings.

“It has been a privilege to work on this iconic development and we wish Wigan Council every success in steering its future phases.”

In an interview at the beginning of this year, council leader David Molyneux appreciated that there had been frustration at the long delays to the Pier’s re-birth.

But he added: “We're still very much committed to it in terms of what we want to deliver at the Pier for the people.

“And certainly going forward into 2025, we're very optimistic in terms of the outcomes that we'll get from the project.

“So, I think there's a lot of optimism. We're very optimistic about the vision we had in 2018 and it is still the vision in terms of what we want to deliver. That's not changed or our enthusiasm.”

Wigan Pier started as a music hall joke dreamt up by George Formby Snr who glamourised a small coal tipping jetty at the canaliside off Pottery Road.

In the 1980s Wigan Council decided they could make capital out of this gag and so transformed the disused buildings around it into a visitor attraction.

At its peak Wigan Pier was the second most visited tourist destination in the North West after Blackpool pleasure beach.

But its popularity declined as a new millennium progressed, perhaps due to the proliferation of new museums across the North, and so its various elements eventually closed.

The Orwell was home to a comedy club for a while and there were hopes that The Way We Were might become a rugby league museum, but apart from the odd live performance in the yet-to-be completed Mill 4, Wigan Pier continues to sleep.