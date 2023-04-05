News you can trust since 1853
Wigan residents and councillors join forces for spring litter pick

Hard-working volunteers collected enough litter to fill 12 bags for the Great British Spring Clean.

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 5th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

Swinley Residents’ Group joined Wigan Central councillors to remove plastics, glass bottles, clothes and boxes from a car park on Standishgate.

Coun George Davies said: “A big thank you to Sheila Livesley, Janice Powell and friend who helped the three local councillors Lawrence Hunt, Michael McLoughlin and myself in the clean-up in this car park.

The litter pickers filled 12 bags of rubbishThe litter pickers filled 12 bags of rubbish
"The litter strategy is all about working with local communities, residents and schools to keep our borough cleaner.”

