Wigan residents and councillors join forces for spring litter pick
Hard-working volunteers collected enough litter to fill 12 bags for the Great British Spring Clean.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 5th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Swinley Residents’ Group joined Wigan Central councillors to remove plastics, glass bottles, clothes and boxes from a car park on Standishgate.
Coun George Davies said: “A big thank you to Sheila Livesley, Janice Powell and friend who helped the three local councillors Lawrence Hunt, Michael McLoughlin and myself in the clean-up in this car park.
"The litter strategy is all about working with local communities, residents and schools to keep our borough cleaner.”