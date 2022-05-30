Wigan residents complain about "eyesore" replacement wall in their semi-rural neighbourhood

For generations the fields and streets of Billinge between the former hospital site and the top of the village itself have been divided by traditional, stone-built structures in keeping with the countryside around them.

Recently a 70m section between homes and the Hare and Hounds pub had been falling into disrepair and so the local authority intervened.

But the 3ft stone retaining wall, which overlooks farmland, is gradually being replaced by one of a similar height but made out of concrete and with 4ft of railings added to its height.

Clive Pitts is angry at Wigan Council's decision to replace the wall to something not in keeping with the countryside.

The council says the natural stone walls do not meet contemporary design standards and so they cannot be replaced by something identical.

However the changes have met with outcry from some residents.

Resident Clive Pitts said: “This is surely a case of ‘health and safety gone mad.’

"The stone walls are everywhere in this part of Billinge. Now suddenly a long stretch of one wall is being replaced with a concrete and railings monstrosity totally out of keeping with the rural area.

"I can see why they have done it but it looks awful.”

Another resident, Ronnie Chisnall, added: “It's a tragedy that what was once a rustic and no doubt historic stonewall that partly 'framed' the view from Up Holland Road towards Haigh Hall and Winter Hill has been replaced by what is evolving as a concrete and metal railing monstrosity.

"Who the hell approved this, or who didn't intervene at council or planning level?

"We wanted to stay as Lancashire for a reason - this wouldn’t look out of place in Greater Manchester on the M62.”

A spokesperson for Wigan Council spokesperson said: "The new retaining wall on Upholland Road, Billinge will be approximately the same height as the original wall however, to improve safety it will have a pedestrian guard rail on top of it. To minimise its appearance the new pedestrian guard rail will be painted green.