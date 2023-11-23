Wigan rugby club accused of ‘blasting loud disco music’ can now serve booze to punters for longer

A rugby league club has been in dispute with neighbours who claimed they were losing sleep over all the “disco music blasting from the clubhouse.”

Orrell St James ARLFC applied to extend its licence to sell alcohol from 9.30pm to midnight on Friday and Saturday and until 11pm on the other week nights.

This led to objections from neighbours who claimed their Oasis night, which involved an outdoor live tribute act, left them unable to sleep.

Neil Melling, whose house backs onto the club, appeared in Wigan Town Hall with his wife Catherine express his concern that the later licence would lead to the club pumping out music until 1am.

The pair claimed that "disco music” was a constant issue on weekends and they were concerned this licence extension would only make things worse.

“I know it’s not every day but who do I ring up if there is music blasting until 1am?” Mr Melling asked of the licensing sub-committee.

“I don’t want to have to keep complaining about this.”

Anthony Seddon, appearing at the meeting on behalf of the Bankes Avenue-based club, rubbished the claims that music was playing until the early hours on a regular basis.

He added that the Oasis night was something they had permission to put on that this extension would simply give the club more flexibility to put on more community events.

Currently it applies for temporary event notices (TENs) for each event, which costs time and money. This application was to reduce that cost, the town hall heard.

“We don’t want to disturb our neighbours,” Mr Seddon said. “Ideally we want them to come down and enjoy the games and the club, but I know rugby league is not for everyone.”

He went on to explain that the club wants to put on more events for the community and this licence extension would mean they don’t have to ask punters to sup up before 10pm.

Mr Seddon explained that there was no intention for the club to become a pub having drinkers there every night of the week – just the occasional weekend.

The licensing sub-committee members were pleased to hear the club would work with neighbours to improve communication and have regular meetings to discuss any issues.