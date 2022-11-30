Wigan shops could be transformed into homeless shelters for rough sleepers
Plans to transform two shops into homeless shelters in Wigan have been submitted.
A retail unit on Ridyard Street in Pemberton and a former Warwick Road store in Atherton could be turned into a four-bed and eight-bed accommodation for rough sleepers respectively.
The two applications from Wigan Council have come after they identified ‘a requirement for interim accommodation for the homeless and rough sleepers’, a planning statement said.
Most Popular
Their hope is that these two applications would meet the current demand.
Both sites will contain single bedroom units with shared kitchen, bathroom and living areas.
There will be cycle storage and car parking available for those wanting to access the sites which are both in residential areas of Wigan. The planning statement said this application would lead to more comings and goings at the site – but this would not “lead to any undue harm regarding noise and disturbance that would be detrimental”.