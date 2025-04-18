Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A taxi driver is calling for leniency from town hall bosses after being left unable to work due to a window tint.

Tracy Hibbert, who has been a taxi driver since 1991, bought a 2019 Ford Transit Custom van in August.

But the following month it failed a council test as the tint in the windows was deemed to be too dark.

Tracy was given six months to address the issue so the windows met Wigan Council’s requirement of letting through 20 per cent of light.

Wigan taxi driver Tracy Hibbert has been told she can't operate because the tint on her vehicle is too dark

However, she was injured in a fall and unable to work, so could not raise £4,300 to replace the windows.

The van has now been suspended for use as a taxi. Tracy has to wait eight weeks before she can appeal and risks losing her taxi driver plates for good.

She is now claiming benefits and dealing with her career as a self-employed taxi driver hanging in the balance.

Tracy, who lives in New Springs, said: “It’s making me ill. My stress levels are going high all the time and I’m on the verge of going to see my doctor.”

While the rule is that tint should be 20 per cent or higher, multiple council tests have scored Tracy’s windows from 14.9 to 15.6 per cent.

She disputes these readings, claiming the device used had not been calibrated.

She says Ford report the tint is 18 per cent and while this is still below the requirement, she believes it should be accepted.

Tracy, 54, said: “They are just not being lenient at all. I’m not asking them to collapse the policy altogether, but give some leeway. I can’t help this vehicle coming with dark windows because they are made like that.”

Tracy has the support of two bodies from the taxi industry.

David Laurie, from the National Private Hire and Taxi Association, said: “With Wigan Council we have made many different offers and invitations to allow them to depart from policy and allow a five per cent tolerance. With five per cent, when you are looking at 20 per cent glass, the difference would be minimal. They said no.”

Charles Oakes, from the Hackney Drivers and Private Hire Association, said: “I think it’s absolutely ridiculous and unjust. We know they have got a 20 per cent policy, but there is absolutely no leeway on that. We have asked the council if Tracy can put a proper CCTV system in, which will not do away with the tint but will help.”

He added: “It’s taking its toll on Tracy. At some points, I have been extremely worried about Tracy’s health and state of mind because it’s really getting to her. The council is expecting her to change her vehicle or put new windows in.”

Julie Middlehurst, the council’s assistant director for infrastructure and regulatory services, said: “In line with standards in place across Greater Manchester, taxis and private hire vehicles in Wigan borough are required to have a minimum of 20 per cent tint on their rear windows, for passenger safety.

“Ms Hibbert’s licence was issued last September with the condition that she resolve this issue within six months. This has not taken place, so unfortunately we have had no option but to suspend her licence until this issue is resolved.”