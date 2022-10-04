Areas that are awarded the Purple Flag have demonstrated that they provide a vibrant and diverse mix of dining, entertainment and culture between 5pm and 5am, whilst ensuring and promoting the safety and wellbeing of visitors.

Coun Dane Anderton, lead member for district centres and the night-time economy, said: “The Purple Flag is a mark of confidence for our town centre.

Wardens patrolling streets on weekends

"As well as recognising the hard work that Wigan Council and our partners are doing to support a safe and thriving evening economy, it will help to raise the profile and improve the image of our town centre, increasing visitors and money spent locally.

“We were particularly commended in our application for our great partnership working and for our Safety of Women at Night initiatives.

“We will be formally awarded our Purple Flag accreditation at an awards ceremony in October, after which we will explore whether there is scope to apply for Purple Flag for other areas within the borough.”

Wigan Police’s district commander, Chief Supt Emily Higham, said: “We are delighted that the town of Wigan received such an accreditation, the safety of our public is paramount and we will continue to provide robust and visible policing to keep the public of the borough and visitors safe.

Wigan's district commander Chief Supt Emily Higham in Wigan town centre.

"We have fantastic working relationships with our partners, and it shows that working together we can achieve great things. Obtaining Purple Flag status is something we should all be proud of.”

Michael Pagett, chair of Wigan pub watch and business owner, said: “This is a fantastic outcome for Wigan town centre, and highlights what the town has to offer that often people don’t realise.